Art Valet: Get Your Art Feels On This Weekend | The Arts

Fall in Houston officially arrived with the first cool front of the season earlier this week and I can think of no better way to celebrate than hitting multiple art shows all weekend.

Start with Little Shop of Horrors, a Halloween themed market over the next two weekends starting with a frightening opening party Friday, September 30, 7 – 9 pm, at 1125 East 11th Street. Houston TX 77009. In an Instagram post by artist/owner Bill Davenport (www.instagram.com/billsjunk/) he called the space The Gallery Formerly Known As Bill’s Junk.

Little Shop of Horrors organizers Elaine Bradford and Emily Link will show their work along with Featured creatives Jessica Kreutter, Cinthia Gomez, James Hays, Anastasia Kirages, Melinda Laszczynski, Dennis Nance, and Eric Pearce/UneasyHouston. The opening party will feature costume elements and wearables, prints, crochet cacti and wreaths, collages, cards, ceramic sculptures, cookies and home decor.

Do not make assumptions about this event, if it’s done by Bradford and Link, Hosted at The Gallery Formerly Known As Bill’s Junk, there will be some seriously cool finds here, get there. Little Shop of Horrors continues over two weekends, October 1-2 and October 8 – 9, 11 am – 4 pm Follow Bradford on for more details: https://www.instagram.com/cactuscatcrochet/

An opening reception for artist Tori Christensen is next on the fall tour, Saturday, October 1, noon – 3 pm Christensen will present new works in her first Solo exhibit titled “New Sight Through Touch” in The Techne Gallery at the East End Makers Space (TXRX Labs). The gallery is inside East End Makers Space at 6501 Navigation BLVD Houston, TX. 77011 and Christensen’s work will remain on display and open to the public through December 1.

Christensen’s husband, Blake Christensen, summed up his wife’s show in a public invitation quite nicely.

“The exhibit is interactive and meant to be touched, making it accessible to individuals who are blind and visually impaired,” Christensen said. “She was inspired by her brother who lost his sight at 7 years old. They love art and this has been an amazing way for them to connect!”

Tori Christensen told me in her interview that she combines multiple textures to create her tactile fiber art. Her mediums of choice include combing wool, yarn and fabric by needle felting, Punch needling, latch hooking, crocheting, weaving, and whatever else works to create her Urban Gardens art. She calls her art business Urban Gardens.

Following Christensen’s blog and social media accounts, I noticed something she does I hadn’t thought about very often; the use of short detailed descriptions for photographs published on the internet. Those with impaired vision using reading devices, hear what we see. You may see that “alt text” in place of a photograph that fails to load on the internet.

Follow Christensen on her website https://torichristensen.com/ and the amazing creative space, East End Makers Space, https://eastendmakerhub.org/

First Saturday Arts Market Returns to its normal day and times Saturday October 1, 11 am – 6 pm No one is more excited than I am to start Fall off with temps in the 50s, except maybe the dozens of artists attending.

Crystal Wreden will join the market for the first time, Saturday. Wreden paints with oils and acrylics and her subjects are influenced by memories and places she’s traveled to. Wreden’s expressive use of color is impressive with her broad brushstrokes in her abstracts and florals. Even her most recent subject, golf courses, though more realistic, have that touch of extra brightness seen in her other works.

Blind Uncle Charlie will perform at 11:30 pm Cool Arrows Tacos food truck will serve lunch from 11 – 1:30 pm Crust Pizza Co., new to the Heights at 1919 North Shepherd Dr., will be on site offering samples, coupons. The Heights’ very own cidery, Houston Cider Co., will be on site too. Visit 1stSatArtMarket.com to preview Wreden and the other artist’s art.

Cohen is an artist and founder of the First Saturday Arts Market and The Market at Sawyer Yards. Find him at ArtValet.com for additional highlights and artist’s stories.