Art trio ‘The Mothership ABQ’ thrives at Artwalk

Golden, psychedelic and strawberry-like art adorned the table of arts trio The Mothership ABQ at the Albuquerque Artwalk this past Friday, Sept. 2. From cute, chunky and fluffy bags to witchy bones that capture the attention of any passerby, the trio has something for everyone.

The Mothership ABQ has participated in Artwalk for only two months, but has already found its place within the artistic community.

“I think the Artwalk is good specifically because it encourages a wider array of mediums and genres,” Trio member AJ Lesser said. “Everything just kind of coexists within the same space which is super cool and inspiring.”

Lesser, Yvette Matos and Lily Pittman — all from different Western states — started The Mothership ABQ when they made their homes in Albuquerque. The three artist roommates explained that the name represents their household and, in a way, how they feel about themselves.

“We call ourselves ‘The Mothership’ because I think in some capacity we all feel a little bit extraterrestrial,” Lesser said.

The Mothership ABQ creates various works across multiple mediums that speak to buyers and admirers. Matos works primarily with crochet and yarn and Pittman with linocuts; while Lesser does not have a specific medium she focuses on, she utilizes a large amount of color, primarily in the genre of existential psychedelic art.

Matos primarily makes fluffy bags and has even expanded her scope to digital art where she combines cow print and strawberries. As a former Neuroscience major, she enjoys including Morbid anatomical themes in her paintings based on what she learned.

“At times I feel like my thoughts and who I am is on display for everyone to see and judge, so I thought, ‘why not transition that into art?'” Matos said.

Pittman creates their art with linocuts — art cut from a bar of linoleum and printed on two different types of paper. They enjoy combining humans and nature as a form of unity, also reminiscent of human nature, but through means of death and decomposition.

While starting a business was not the trio’s plan, it seemed like the natural thing to do; financial situations and their need to share their work with others were huge motivators for the trio. Pittman admitted to wanting to sell her art since her youth.

“I really like sharing my art because it’s validating and motivating to have people appreciate your art and see it outside of your studio,” Pittman said.

Mattos and Pittman shared the sentiment of art making them happy and wanting others to feel as they do about it.

“Once I start to think of making art as something that’s purely business or a chore — I know I’ve gone wrong,” Mattos said.

Lesser said making art has been to make both her younger and present herself proud of something that isn’t inherently academic, which she had struggled with growing up.

The three artists share similar goals for the future of The Mothership ABQ, but overall, they wish to continue making art for people to enjoy and to expose themselves as artists to the community. Matos admits that she wouldn’t mind seeing the business grow, but for now, she’s just happy they’re out there.

You can keep up with The Mothership ABQ on Instagram .