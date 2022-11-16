Art to re-member: Southside Art League opens membership show

The colors, forms and styles of new artwork from Southside Art League Breathe life into the gallery space.

Fiery sunsets and peaceful riversides are depicted in acrylic, oil and different types of paintings. Emotion and Personality Strike viewers in a variety of portraits. Formless colors and meandering lines in abstract works let people define the artwork themselves.

In the soft spotlights, a metalwork bird gleams.

“It’s pretty amazing the degree of difference in this show,” said Barbara Dunn-Stear, co-chair of the member show. “We have metalwork, a storybook, we have lots of paintings, a 3-D relief piece. There’s something for everybody.”

More than 50 works of art are on display at the Greenwood Public Library this month, representing new creations by members of the Southside Art League. The annual show is open to all members of the Greenwood-based arts organization, with prizes awarded in varying divisions of two-dimensional and three-dimensional art.

The exhibition encourages members to showcase the new works they’ve completed recently, while opening the community’s eyes to the creativity of their Neighbors and friends.

“It’s eye-opening,” Dunn-Stear said. “Even as artists, we tend to either take lessons or paint or work in the studio with your own group. This shows you what everybody else is doing.”

The breadth and variety of works in this year’s show is impressive, as artists have submitted 51 pieces to be displayed.

Bob Motz’s ode to Van Gogh, “Vincent’s Flowers,” is done in terracotta gouache and leaps out of the frame in three-dimensions.

A three-panel photograph of a Japanese garden by Dan Cook brings lush greenery to life in “Garden Walk.”

Warm and vivid autumn colors dominate Vicki Heidenreich’s oil painting, “Fall Trio.”

“We have a lot of variety. It’s amazing the amount of styles and sizes and prices, so it really is a cool show this year,” Dunn-Stear said.

The Southside Art League, which has been promoting and supporting art in the area since 1964, has made its member show one of the highlights of its year.

Ribbons and cash awards go to winners in the various divisions, chosen by a neutral juror. The juror this year is Brad Fields, a Muncie native who moved to Indianapolis to attend the Herron School of Art. After receiving a degree in visual communications, he then worked for 28 years working in the print graphics and signage industry.

This year’s rendition is the 30th anniversary for the show, making it even more special, Dunn-Stear said.

“It really is probably one of our best events,” she said. “It’s the one time we get as many artists who want to participate to join in. It’s not like you have to be in a gallery and have to be here for so many months. You can do one piece for the whole year, and that’s your entry.”

Part of the goal of the exhibition is to encourage artists to show their more recent works and see what other artists are doing. Entries in the professional division, non-professional original divisions and photography must be original composition, not previously entered in a membership show and be work completed at least as recently as three years ago.

“Artists should display their work. They gain confidence, they get visibility. And they can understand, by looking at the award winners, what they need to do to win,” Dunn-Stear said. “Competition can be really helpful, especially for a new artist.”

The member show is already hanging inside the Greenwood library, and will stay up through Dec. 2. Entry to the exhibition is free; anyone is welcome to come to the library and see the artwork hanging in the gallery on the first floor.

“It really rewards our members, and gives them that feeling of being part of a larger group. It shows them all of the individuality of our members,” Dunn-Stear said.

IF YOU GO

Southside Art League member show

What: An annual exhibition of works by members of the Greenwood-based arts organization. More than 51 works of art are featured in this year’s show.

Where: Greenwood Public Library, 310 S. Meridian St.

When: Through Dec. 2

Information: southsideartleague.org