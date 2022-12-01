‘Art To Make You Smile’ opening at JAC Friday

ALTON — An opening reception for Jacoby Arts Center’s newest exhibit invites the public to come join in the fun Friday.

“Art to Make You Smile” by Rich Brooks opens with a reception from 6-8 pm Friday at Jacoby Arts Center (JAC), 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. At the same time, it’s First Friday at JAC. First Friday is every month on the first Friday of the month. It’s a free fun open art night for the community and artists to explore the arts together. Everyone is welcome.

Brooks’ bright collection of work will be on full display this First Friday. There will also be live music by Casting Runes, a St. Louis-based band offering acoustic world music with guitar, drums, mandolin and vocals. Louie’s Pizzeria, a Sicilian pizza Alton-based pop-up, will provide culinary creations. “This show was totally painted outside in the elements,” Brooks said. “I established an easel on the front of my house as COVID was raging.” He started this collection on March 23, 2020. “Since then I have painted almost everyday, as the news of COVID continued to pull our spirits and free life down,” he said. “The first 100 paintings in 100 days were painted on one canvas, representing life Lessons for people, especially for children. I created black and white drawings for the public to download each day. Then I converted to painting 4-foot-by-4 -you are paintings to make people smile. He has painted more than 60 paintings, many of which will be on view at JAC.