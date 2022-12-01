‘Art To Make You Smile’ opening at JAC Friday
ALTON — An opening reception for Jacoby Arts Center’s newest exhibit invites the public to come join in the fun Friday.
“Art to Make You Smile” by Rich Brooks opens with a reception from 6-8 pm Friday at Jacoby Arts Center (JAC), 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. At the same time, it’s First Friday at JAC. First Friday is every month on the first Friday of the month. It’s a free fun open art night for the community and artists to explore the arts together. Everyone is welcome.