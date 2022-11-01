‘Art The Size On A Dollar Bill’at JCA closes Thursday – The Troy Messenger

‘Art The Size On A Dollar Bill’at JCA closes Thursday Published 6:44 pm Monday, October 31, 2022

The Johnson Center for the Arts 2022 Student Art Show titled “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill,” will close on Thursday.

This is a not-to-miss exhibit. So, those who haven’t had the opportunity to view the artwork by students in grades K-12 and homeschoolers throughout the county are encouraged to come. And many of those who have a special student interest in the show, will want to come one more time, said Brenda Campbell, JCA director.

“The interest in the student artwork has been amazing,” Campbell said. “Most of those who have come, have come back again. Hopefully, those who have not seen this wonderful art show will take time to come and see the artwork of these talented students.”

Pam Smith, Student Art Show director, said the students were challenged with creating art in a variety of categories and on canvases the size of a dollar bill.

“The annual Student Art Show is always fun and challenging,” Smith said. “One of the reasons I like this Art the Size of a Dollar Bill project so much is that it is so small. Students enjoy the challenge of finding designs that fit the space, but they also love that the space is so small that they can finish quickly.”

Smith said another beauty of this particular art show is that, because of the size of the art, teachers are able to enter more students than usual, and the theme for the art is wide open. Students also have the opportunity to experiment with different media.

“All entries were very good,” Smith said. “The artists were imaginative, creative and demonstrated talent for their mediums. We congratulate them all.”

The show theme, “Art the Size of a Dollar Bill” is a good tie-in with the sponsor, Troy Bank and Trust.