Art that weaves a community together

“We will be called what we want to be called.”

“We take care of each other.”

“We are empowered by our traditional ways of being.”

Refaei’s print will be displayed as a flag, a banner and as a print that will hang in a Fred Hutch building. It joins two other works of art that highlight the Black and Indigenous communities at Fred Hutch. Mark Modimola’s piece explores how racism and disenfranchisement have impacted the health of the Black community, while Roger Fernandes uses traditional coast Salish imagery to depict overcoming challenges and the use of Storytelling in Native cultures as a form of medicine.

The works of art are intended to broaden the discussion about the importance of community and equity in research and health care, both inside and outside the Fred Hutch community.

Kaci Bray, administrative manager of operations and initiatives within the DEI Core, said that Fred Hutch has given the artists who are part of the Public Art and Community Dialogue Program autonomy and encouraged them to “create something they haven’t created before” from what they hear and internalize from the employee dialogues.

“The two hands holding a bowl of rice are offering healing,” said Bray. “The art is saying, ‘We will not be silenced, we will not be passive.’ It is pushing back against stereotypes.”

Joe Ungco, DEI Core’s associate director of DEI learning, client services and data analytics, identifies as a member of the AAANHPI community. They said they appreciate how Refaei’s artwork reflects the wide range of diversity reflected within the AAANHPI community.

“A lot of this came out in the dialogues: what does someone from South Asia have in common with someone from the Pacific Islands?” said Ungco. “What emerged is this theme of solidarity in diaspora because one thing we may have in common across individual groups is immigration, ties to lands that our Ancestors may be from.”

One manifestation of solidarity is a shared meal staple, such as rice. “Across many of our cultures, food has an important role in bringing our communities together,” they said. “It’s a way to celebrate and an act of community. On one hand, it feels silly to say we all have rice in common, but looking at a Bowl with rice, I can interpret it as all these individual grains of rice that are different individuals within a community. Each piece on its own doesn’t speak together as a Bowl of rice does. It’s about multiple disparate individuals coming together into one space.”

Ungco, who oversees DEI educational initiatives including bias mitigation education, is trained as a Geriatric Occupational therapist. They specialized in end-of-life care for people with degenerative conditions, which made them a particularly astute observer of quality of life. “I know how important it is to recognize what a thriving community looks like and what the human experience is beyond survival. Art is a way we as humans go beyond the nitty gritty of Survival happening on a cellular level. We Engage our full humanity. It’s a reminder that representation is really important, seeing yourself represented in an institution in a way that is not tokenizing.”

“We belong here.”

Refaei’s art will be officially unveiled on Jan. 24 at noon in the Arnold Building atrium. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.