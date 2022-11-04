Art Show Nov. 19 To Showcase Ugandan Artist Mozey Tebyasa

The Wellington-area art scene will host an art show featuring the unique oil paintings of Talented Ugandan artist Mozey Tebyasa on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 7 pm at 6533 Audubon Trail in the Homeland community.

About two dozen pieces will be available for sale with a live auction of three pieces with all proceeds going directly to Tebyasa, a Resident of Mafubira, Jinja District, Uganda, to support his efforts to build a school and home for children in need.

Tebyasa, 28, is the eldest of 12 children. He spent most of his life in an orphanage because his parents were not financially able to properly care for their children. After losing his parents four years ago, Tebyasa became the primary caretaker for his siblings and also his three-year-old adopted daughter.

“I started my art when I was six years old and drew anything that came my way,” Tebyasa said. “When I turned 15 and could no longer go to school, I started drawing pictures to sell on the street to support my family. My dream is to start up an Orphanage with an art school for the vulnerable and Orphaned children in my area.”

Tebyasa has no permanent shelter or formal art training. He collects water in a rain barrel and has battled with typhoid fever while taking care of his family. Through his Magnificent oil paintings, he has already purchased a hectare of land to start building a children’s home and school.

“When I first saw Mozey’s work, I was absolutely blown away,” said Wendy Coren, who is organizing the art show. “Then when I learned of his story, I knew I had to do whatever I could to help him. Despite a life with more challenges than any of us can imagine, he is using his Incredible Talent not to advance himself and leave his home behind, but to help those in need in his impoverished native community. I have no doubt that everyone who sees his work will love it. I am also sure that when people learn about what he is doing with the funds that come in, they will want to help in some way.”

Wellington’s Art for Life has stretched the canvases and will provide coupons for a discount on framing to anyone who purchases Tebyasa’s works. For more examples of his work, visit www.flipsnack.com/ahandinhand/mozey-paintings.html.

RSVPs are required to attend the event. E-mail Wendy Coren at [email protected] for more information, or to RSVP.