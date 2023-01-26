Art review: Look out the ‘Wonder Window’ at Noyes gallery

Photos by Suzanne Seed are featured in the exhibit “Wonder Window” at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center. Credit: Suzanne Seed photos

Like many of us, Suzanne Seed was confined to her apartment in 2020 as Covid bore down on Chicago. What made it worse was that Seed, a photojournalist-author-playwright, had also lost her famed artist husband, Art Paul, in 2018, and she was alone in their Gold Coast high-rise apartment, which was overflowing with Paul’s art and books . Seed says she felt like a prisoner.

But she began to experiment with her environment and created a collection of photographs taken through her apartment windows. Thirty-three of these photos, called Wonder Window, are on display in the Second Floor Gallery at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center. The exhibit is a must-see!

I met Seed in 2018 in a playwriting class we took at Chicago Dramatists, and I also saw one of her short plays performed in a small theater; I know her to be endlessly creative and innovative. When I learned about the exhibit opening reception Jan. 13, I knew it would be great, and I was not disappointed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button