Art opening for Irene Gallion celebrating new studio

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – A new studio is opening in Shreveport and the artist, Irene Gallion, is inviting the public to experience her vibrant vision.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 pm until 8 pm, Gallion is inviting the public to come tour her new studio and experience her breathtaking and unique art during its grand opening.

The grand opening will be held at the studio, located at 3000 Knight St. in Shreveport.

Come celebrate Irene Gallion opening her first art studio in Shreveport, La. (Irene Gallion)

Gallion is hoping to bring positive vibes to Shreveport and its surrounding areas.

Activities during the event:

Games

Giveaways

Music

Coloring bar

About the Artist:

Gallion’s childhood drives her passion. Raised in a strict home, she was often told “no” and while that word stuck with her, but it didn’t stop her. Even when told no, she always felt she could. She was raised Pentecostal, but that did not prevent her from showcasing her own apparel in fashion shows after high school from 2011 through 2014.

“Showing my clothing brand gave me the push to just be myself unapologetically,” Gallion said. “In 2017, I realized I had to do more, and so I did. I started painting on Canvas and haven’t looked back since.”

The only artists Gallion knew growing up were within her family. She claims they never took it seriously because the money never came fast enough.

“I love and enjoy what I do, so I know the money will come eventually. The greatest reward is hearing people say they see themselves in my art,” said Gallion as she explained what is most rewarding about creating art. “Knowing my art has Touched someone in a way words could not express is the greatest feeling. My art is poetic. My art is peace. My art is love. My art is freedom. My art is unapologetically me.”

If you are interested in learning more about Gallion, visit her Facebook page, the event page, or her website at https://www.irenegallionart.com/.

