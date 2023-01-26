‘Art on the Town’ announces plans for spring

Spring planning is beginning to reserve “Art on the Town” mobile art carts.

In May 2022, Mayor Linda Gorton introduced the carts, which local artists can use to sell or demonstrate their work, including paintings, drawings, jewelry, baskets, prints, books, pottery, and more. This year the program is expanding.

“The carts allow artists to take their work to Farmer’s Market, Thursday Night Live, Gallery Hop, conventions, conferences, festivals, or to any of our downtown Parks or trails,” Gorton said. “This is a great way to learn about and support our arts community.”

Starting in March, the program is coming back for a second year. Kentucky artists are invited to submit an application and attend an upcoming Artist Orientation Session. Artist orientations are required to be a part of the program and will be held at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, February 1, or 5:30 pm, Thursday, February 9. Reserve a spot by emailing Heather Lyons, Lexington Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs, at [email protected] Reservations are required.

Following the completion of an application and participation in the required Artist Orientation, artists will become a part of the “Art on the Town” roster, and may schedule carts, at no cost.

“Art on the Town was designed to help local artists showcase and sell their work on a regular basis,” Lyons said. “We were delighted with a wonderful first season that resulted in dozens of artists selling their work to local, national and international buyers. I am really excited to be expanding the program this year with more venues for artists to sell their work, and with more artists, craftspeople and authors participating. Our local artists are tremendous assets to the community. They bring beauty, imagination, and fun to every event.”

Kentucky artists and craftspeople who are juried into established programs, such as Kentucky Crafted, Art Inc., or the Kentucky Guild, or who have been selected for art exhibits or fairs, are encouraged to participate.

For more information go to lexingtonky.gov/aott or contact Lyons at (859) 258-3123 or via email, [email protected]