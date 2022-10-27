Art on the Prairie Festival Returns to downtown Perry Nov. 12-13

The Art on the Prairie Festival Returns for its 12th year, set to take place in eight historic downtown Perry buildings on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13, 10 am to 5 pm and 10 am to 4 pm, respectively. The annual art festival – which first took place back in 2010 – has become an annual tradition for the community, drawing thousands of visitors to experience the many activities of the festival, as well as the growing number of opportunities to shop and dine in downtown Perry .

“More than an arts festival” has become a mantra of the organization, as Art on the Prairie has witnessed a rebirth of culture through the arts in this small town set on the prairie. Celebrating art, music, literature and the Joys of small-town living, the festival has grown over the years to now fill eight buildings within three blocks of downtown Perry – Hotel Pattee, Security Bank Building, Perry Public Library, Carnegie Library, Town/ Craft Center, Betsy Peterson Designs, La Poste and new this year for Poetry on the Prairie, Studio on Second – to create a weekend full of visual art displays, live music performances, Poetry readings and youth activities.

“We are so excited to have the Art on the Prairie Festival right around the corner,” Art on the Prairie Board Member Mary Rose Nichols said. “So much goes on behind the scenes to create this unique event with so many different layers. The visual art is obviously a main feature in each of the historic buildings, but the addition of acoustic music adds to the ambiance. A number of activities are scheduled during the weekend at the Perry Public Library, but we are particularly excited to re-introduce a renewed layer of the festival, and that’s Poetry on the Prairie which will be a mini-festival – in and of itself – at Studio on Second.”

