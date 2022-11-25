Art on the Boardwalk seeks artists for January, March

Sundance Creek Promotions invites artists working in all mediums to apply to exhibit at Winter Art on the Boardwalk, January 20–22, 2023 and Spring Art on the Boardwalk, March 10–12, 2023.

Both events will take place from 10 am to 5 pm at the Arizona Boardwalk Courtyard in Scottsdale, 9500 E. Vía de Ventura Blvd.

Artists may apply with no application fee at sundancecreekpromotions.com/for-exhibitors. Booth spaces start at 10 by 10 inches with larger sizes available. Check the application for current Booth pricing.

The event features fine arts, crafts, home decor, specialty gift items and live entertainment outdoors.

“As art and culture enthusiasts, we love supporting local artists through events that not only showcase their creative talents, but celebrate the stories behind the artwork,” Dina Giovale, Sundance Creek Promotions event producer, said in a press release. “Art on the Boardwalk offers the perfect way to connect with art lovers searching for interesting items like yours that can’t be found at the mall.”

Set in Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Entertainment District, the Arizona Boardwalk venue features several of the Valley’s popular attractions: OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland and Pangea: Land of Dinosaurs.