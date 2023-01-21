Art of the Islamic World galleries gets new, home at MFAH

When Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Hosted the Iranian Film Festival in 2006, patron Sima Ladjevardian posed a question to MFAH’s then-director Peter Marzio: “What kind of Iranian art do you have?'” she recalled asking. “They said, ‘None.'”

Today that is no longer the case. Over the past 15 years, that figure has grown from zero to 170 pieces. To accommodate its expansive collection of acquisitions, in addition to more than 1,000 works on long-term loan, MFAH will open a new, permanent home for Islamic art. Beginning March 5, Art of the Islamic Worlds Hossein Afshar Galleries will house paintings, ceramics, metal ware, silk fabrics and carpets.

Nearly 6,000 square feet of space inside the Caroline Wiess Law Building has been endowed by Kuwaiti Collector Hossein Afshar; it will eventually include an adjacent garden. More than 1,000 Persian masterworks are on long-term loan to MFAH, following a 2017 agreement with Afshar. Nearly 300 additional objects from the al-Sabah Collection are also on view from an agreement with Sheikha Husa Sabah al-Salem al-Sabah and the late Sheikh Nasser al-Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

Together, the collections capture the depth and breadth of artistic traditions of Islamic Civilizations from the 7th to 19th centuries.

“I get emotional thinking about how it all started and where we are now,” said Ladjevardian, co-chair for the Art of the Islamic Worlds sub-committee.

She recalls walking door-to-door in 2007 with MFAH chief development officer Amy Purvis, garnering support and donations for a then-prospective Art of the Islamic Worlds Initiative.

“That was the impetus, getting Backing and fostering a dialogue,” Ladjevardian said. “We raised the money to show the interest was there.”

Within a year of her initial conversation with Marzio, the museum threw its Inaugural Art of the Islamic Worlds gala. Hushang Ansary walked into the fundraiser, saw the seven objects the collection committee hoped to acquire, and said, “We need all of them.” They offered to split the costs with MFAH, an expense board chairman Cornelia Long approved on the spot. Their efforts raised more than $6 million that evening.

During Friday’s seventh Art of the Islamic Worlds gala, now a biannual event, several works from that foundation-laying acquisition were on display in Cullinan Hall: “Tondino” (first half of the 16th century) a plate painted in blue under transparent glaze; “Incense Burner” (Iran, 12th century), a feline metalwork in bronze; and “Bowl with Seated Figure” (Iran, early 13th century), painted in luster on an opaque white glaze.

Gary Tinterow, MFAH director, pointed to folios from “Shahmama” (Book of Kings): “Rudaba’s Parents Converse about Her Love for Zal” and “Bizhan Attacks Farud as He Flees” (1520-40).

“These are probably the two most important things in the room, from the most famous literary epic of Iran and one of the finest miniature paintings ever created,” he said. “It’s the equivalent of Rembrandt in the Islamic art world.”

The Gala offered a glimpse of what Purvis called a “black-tie construction site.” Workers have been Transforming MFAH’s former library into the future home of six Hossein Afshar galleries curated by Aimée Froom: Introduction to Art of the Islamic Worlds, two galleries containing Early and Later Iranian Art from the Hossein Afshar Collection, Sacred and Secular Arts of the Book , Blue and White between China and Iran, and the Fabric of Life: Textiles and Carpets of Islamic Lands.

The 350 Gala patrons cast votes for MFAH’s next Art of the Islamic Worlds acquisition. “Mughal Velvet Panel,” “Dragons of Karabakh Carpet” and “MFAH Blue” were on view for consideration.

Museum visitors will soon find out which piece won. In Celebration of the new Art of the Islamic Worlds galleries opening, admission will be free on March 5, as part of MFAH’s spring festival.

