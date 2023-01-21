Art of the Islamic World galleries gets new, home at MFAH
When Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Hosted the Iranian Film Festival in 2006, patron Sima Ladjevardian posed a question to MFAH’s then-director Peter Marzio: “What kind of Iranian art do you have?'” she recalled asking. “They said, ‘None.'”
Today that is no longer the case. Over the past 15 years, that figure has grown from zero to 170 pieces. To accommodate its expansive collection of acquisitions, in addition to more than 1,000 works on long-term loan, MFAH will open a new, permanent home for Islamic art. Beginning March 5, Art of the Islamic Worlds Hossein Afshar Galleries will house paintings, ceramics, metal ware, silk fabrics and carpets.