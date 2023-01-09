Art Of The Cowgirl Art Auction Benefits Future Fellowship Recipients

The Art of the Cowgirl main event being held January 18-22 in Queen Creek, Arizona, offers education, entertainment, top-level competition, discussions and demonstrations, and cowgirl camaraderie. One of the event’s highlights is the Fellowship Live Art Auction, presented by Art of the West Magazine. This year’s auction takes place Saturday, January 21, at 5:30 pm at Horseshoe Park & ​​Equestrian Center in Queen Creek, Arizona. It will feature more than a dozen items created by Art of the Cowgirl Master Artists and Fellowship recipients. For those who are not at the main event to bid in person, online bidding will be available at CC.I.ive.

When Tammy Pate envisioned Art of the Cowgirl, her primary goal was to establish a Fellowship program to remove some of the barriers to Entering traditional western art and trades, encourage and further participation among western women and Honor western heritage.

Her vision came to fruition in 2019 when the first class of Fellowship recipients were paired with their Master Artists for an empowering, two-week, educational opportunity. Since then, the program has spurred dozens of talented western women to pursue their passions and establish viable businesses within the western industry.

Each master and Fellowship recipient donates items to the art auction, and all the proceeds help fund future fellowships.

“The model of our art auction shares the spirit of the Fellowship program,” says Art of the Cowgirl Fellowship Director Jaimie Stoltzfus. “It showcases the Incredible Talent of our Masters and recipients, and, at the same time, they are giving back to the program with the items they donate. All proceeds from the auction fund the next round of fellowships, bringing it full circle. “

The auction is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind items and invest in the future of western art and trades. Items Featured in this year’s auction include:

Photograph from Master Photographer Barbara Van Cleve

Painting from Master Fine Artist Barbara East

Custom Saddle from Master Saddle Maker John Willemsma

Spurs donated by Fellowship recipient Bailey Jo Jeffries

Bit made by Fellowship recipient Carlee Stutz

Navajo Jewelry from Fellowship recipient Audre Estitty

Started cowdog from Master Cowdog Trainer Robin Brown

Custom hat from Fellowship Recipient Sarah Dunlop

Giclee from Fellowship recipient Jessica Howard

Private Lessons from Master Horsewoman Trina Morris

Saddlebags from Fellowship recipient Nicole Kirby

Sculpture from Fellowship recipient Shandon Camarillo Whitson

Hackamore from Master Rawhide Braider Teresa Black

Custom boots from Master Boot Maker Lisa Sorrel

For more information, visit www.ArtoftheCowgirl.com, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.