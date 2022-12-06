Art of Frederick Hays is displayed in Carnegie Hall galleries

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Carnegie Hall’s November/December exhibits continue with three galleries featuring the works of regional artists. The Lobby and Museum galleries feature works by artist Frederick Hays. The galleries are adjacent to the auditorium.

Hays is a contemporary realist painter whose reverence for life and innovative use of light illuminate compelling new perspectives of our universe. A native of West Virginia, his masterful paintings reflect the history, culture and values ​​of his rural Appalachian roots and the dynamics of nature and life’s experiences. From an early age, his creative works gained attention in his community, leading a neighbor to thoughtfully gift his wife’s oil paints to Hays upon her passing. That touching gift was the Catalyst for a lifelong passion for oil painting.

Upon attaining a bachelor’s degree in fine arts, Hays was honored with a Graduate assistantship at Marshall University under the renowned West Virginia artist, June Kilgore, and earned a Master’s degree in painting. After that, Hays gained widespread recognition as an emerging professional artist.

From his first exhibition, his art was Featured in media and shown in countless exhibitions in West Virginia, including Invitational and Solo exhibitions as well as consecutive West Virginia Biennial Juried Exhibitions.

In addition, the State of West Virginia acquired his work for the state art collection. During this period, Hays received extensive art awards and he was named Artist of the Year by the Charleston Gazette.

After considerable years of acclaim in West Virginia, he moved out of state to further advance his art career. Accepted at Somerhill Gallery in Chapel Hill, NC, Hays’ work benefited from national attention through notable exhibitions and gallery sales. His oil paintings were also acquired by various corporate collections, including Rockwell International and the Arthur Anderson corporation.

After that, Hays returned to his beloved home state to devote attention to raising a family which limited his time for art endeavors. Hays has often been described as a Renaissance man due to his varied pursuits. His leadership skills led him to oversee programs in several nonprofit organizations and to develop his own business.

During this time, he also achieved certification as a Holistic management Educator and became well-known in the fields of sustainable agriculture, agroforestry and aquaculture, achieving Awards in these areas as well.

An avid outdoorsman, he was sought out for his expertise in innovative agriculture and conservation and was an invited presenter and at a number of national and regional conferences. Hays also served as a conservation district supervisor, an elected position, for many years and published numerous articles on conservation and sustainability. In addition to being recognized in the media for his contributions in art, he has been featured on Traveling West Virginia, PBS’s Three Rivers, the Travel Channel’s Cash and Treasures and in Smithsonian Magazine for other endeavours.

Recent years have provided the opportunity to refocus on his lifelong passion for oil painting. Hays enjoys life on a farm in Elkview, W.Va., with his wife. His art is shown at Tamarack, Love Hope Gallery, the West Virginia Museum of Culture and History and other exhibitions. Hays recently won an Award of Excellence in the 2021 West Virginia Biennial Juried Exhibition.

Carnegie Hall’s exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 am-4 pm, and run through Dec. 30. For more information,