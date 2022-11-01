Art, Music, and Theater This Week – Arts Knoxville

Last Week for…

• Adaptive Radiation by Hannah Benitez at Clarence Brown Theatre’s Lab Theater – Ends Sunday, November 6 — Tickets and Information

Read the Arts Knoxville review

• Radcliffe Bailey: Passages at Knoxville Museum of Art – Ends Sunday, November 6 —Information

• Eleanor Aldrich: Rag Arcana at Tri-Star Arts at the Candoro Marble Building – Ends Saturday, November 5 — Information

This Weekend Only…

Knoxville Opera: The Merry Widow by Franz Lehár – Friday, November 4 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, November 6 at 2:30 PM — Tennessee Theater — Information and Tickets

Read the Arts Knoxville preview

University of Tennessee School of Music – Faculty and Guest Artist Recitals

• UT Percussion Ensemble, Wednesday, November 2, 7:30 PM

• String and Piano Faculty Chamber Concert, Friday, November 4, 7:30 PM

• Faculty recital – Maria Castillo, flute – Saturday, November 5, 5:30 PM

Sandra G. Powell Recital Hall, Haslam Music Center, UT Campus, Free

November Shows Opening This Weekend…

• November shows at the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street – Shows open Friday, November 4 and continue through November 26. A free reception with the artists will take place on Friday, November 4, from 5:00-9:00 PM and features live music inside the Emporium by Shayla McDaniel. (The Emporium will be closed Wednesday-Friday, November 23-25 ​​for Thanksgiving holiday.)

—Ted Richards: Anthology II

–Old Growth: 2022-2023 Arrowmont Artists in Residence

–Kendra Barth & Beth Meadows: Cute AF Vol. 2

–Marta Czéh & Panni Czéh: Feelings Hand-in-Hand

–Images from Around by Jennifer Henszey

• UT Downtown Gallery: Figures, a two-person show by Birmingham-based artist, Amy Pleasantand Alfred University associate professor, Katarina Riesing– Opens Friday, November 4, and continues through December 15.

106 S. Gay Street, Downtown Knoxville

• Art Market Gallery: Featured November artists, Dennis Sabo (Photography) and Janis Proffitt (Wood)

First Friday Reception: November 4th, 5:30 – 9:00 pm — Show continues through Nov. 27

422 S. Gay Street, Downtown Knoxville

• Awaken Coffee: Sara Barrett – My Muses, Mixed media Collage

Opening reception with Sara Barrett Friday, November 4, from 6-8 pm.

Show continues through November 27

Awaken Coffee, 125 W. Jackson, in the Old City in Downtown Knoxville

• Rala: Featured artist for November, Brian Pittman

Elaborate Cathedral and Castle drawings

The show opening will be from 6-8pm on Friday, November 4

Continues through November 29

Rala: Regional and Local Artisans, 112 W. Jackson Ave in the Old City

• Abstracts on Display: Jen Sterling

“Abstracts on Display” is a rotating series of abstract artists from around the country. Jen Sterling is an abstract painter based in Annapolis, MD.

This pop-up gallery is hosted by the marketing agency Morris Creative Group in their downtown building at 555 W. Jackson Ave. The gallery is accessible during business hours Monday through Friday. Opens November 4 and continues through January 31.

https://www.abstractsondisplay.com/



