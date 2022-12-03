Art Museum that Archives, Remembering Future – Announcements

Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) presents 2022 SeMA Pitching Art Museum that Archives, Remembering Futurea research forum that explores diverse facets of practicing and operating art archives.

“2022 SeMA Pitching” is a research forum where invited field experts who work across archival practices and contemporary art gather to search for new directions in the Praxis of art archives. Seoul Museum of Art Art Archives (SeMA AA) has explored multifaceted practices of archival Praxis since its pre-inaugural program “SeMA Pitching Pilot” in summer 2022, and will continue developing perspectives discovered from “2022 SeMA Pitching” to advance practices and projects to implement when the art museum opens in 2023.

“2022 SeMA Pitching” recognizes that archival practices, including collecting, preserving, and researching, are Praxis whose methods and boundaries continue to expand. Reflecting on this ever-changing nature, we explore possibilities of study, research, creation, and critique that can be developed from the art archive.

“2022 SeMA Pitching” brings together participants from diverse fields including artists, art critics, curators, researchers, and intermediaries. Our program seeks to encourage field-oriented pitches relevant to each participant’s field in order to foster the realization of new archival practices. Beyond the categorization and conservation of art documentation, we anticipate the ways documentation is brought back to life and written as narratives of the present.

Forum schedule

Friday, December 9

Day 1: What Becomes Art Archives?

Session 1: The Cornerstone of Art, Information, and Records

Yedong Yoo (Curator) and Eunseong Jo (Archivist), Art Archive Division, Seoul Museum of Art

Phil Lee, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Fine Arts, Hongi-Ik University

Minji Jo, Senior researcher, Institution of Archival Science, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies

Youngnam Lee, Professor of Archival Science, Hanshin University

Session 2: Inside and Out of Art Archives

Dahyoung Chung, Curator, National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea

John Tain, Head of research, Asia Art Archive

Soojin Cho, Art History

Host: Yujin Jung, Head of Art Archive Division, Seoul Museum of Art

Moderator: Yedong Yoo

Saturday, December 10

Day 2: What Can Art Archives Do?

Session 3: Narratives and Memory, and Institutions

Wonhwa Yoon, Visual culture researcher

Haeju Kim, Artistic director, Busan Biennale 2022

Barbara Biedermann, Head of research, development and education, Sitterwerk Foundation

Kyong Rae Lee, Lecturer, Hanshin University

Session 4: In-Between Praxis and Archives

kdk, Artist

Seewon Hyun, Curator / Director of Audio Visual Pavilion lab

Nell Donkers, Curator Archive, de Appel, Amsterdam

Yekyung Kil, Editor / Former library director of Anyang Public Art Project

Host: Yedong Yoo

Moderator: Ahreum Woo, Independent researcher

This research forum includes a Premiere of video works that reinterpret archival documents from SeMA AA by artists Songhee Noh and Jeewon Yoon. The process in which these two artists browsed materials in the art museum and ideated their works can be found in the SeMA Pitching Pilot Program.

Seoul Museum of Art Art Archives (SeMA AA) is a branch of the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA). SeMA AA is a museum where records and art coexist. Following the traces of Korean contemporary art left by numerous individuals and groups, SeMA AA selects records and materials to collect, preserve, and research. SeMA AA also establishes relationships with various users and sets out newer frameworks of art through activities via archives. SeMA AA will open in Seoul, in spring 2023.