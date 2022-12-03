Art Museum that Archives, Remembering Future – Announcements
Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) presents 2022 SeMA Pitching Art Museum that Archives, Remembering Futurea research forum that explores diverse facets of practicing and operating art archives.
“2022 SeMA Pitching” is a research forum where invited field experts who work across archival practices and contemporary art gather to search for new directions in the Praxis of art archives. Seoul Museum of Art Art Archives (SeMA AA) has explored multifaceted practices of archival Praxis since its pre-inaugural program “SeMA Pitching Pilot” in summer 2022, and will continue developing perspectives discovered from “2022 SeMA Pitching” to advance practices and projects to implement when the art museum opens in 2023.
“2022 SeMA Pitching” recognizes that archival practices, including collecting, preserving, and researching, are Praxis whose methods and boundaries continue to expand. Reflecting on this ever-changing nature, we explore possibilities of study, research, creation, and critique that can be developed from the art archive.
“2022 SeMA Pitching” brings together participants from diverse fields including artists, art critics, curators, researchers, and intermediaries. Our program seeks to encourage field-oriented pitches relevant to each participant’s field in order to foster the realization of new archival practices. Beyond the categorization and conservation of art documentation, we anticipate the ways documentation is brought back to life and written as narratives of the present.
Forum schedule
Friday, December 9
Day 1: What Becomes Art Archives?
Session 1: The Cornerstone of Art, Information, and Records
Yedong Yoo (Curator) and Eunseong Jo (Archivist), Art Archive Division, Seoul Museum of Art
Phil Lee, Associate Professor, Graduate School of Fine Arts, Hongi-Ik University
Minji Jo, Senior researcher, Institution of Archival Science, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies
Youngnam Lee, Professor of Archival Science, Hanshin University
Session 2: Inside and Out of Art Archives
Dahyoung Chung, Curator, National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea
John Tain, Head of research, Asia Art Archive
Soojin Cho, Art History
Host: Yujin Jung, Head of Art Archive Division, Seoul Museum of Art
Moderator: Yedong Yoo
Saturday, December 10
Day 2: What Can Art Archives Do?
Session 3: Narratives and Memory, and Institutions
Wonhwa Yoon, Visual culture researcher
Haeju Kim, Artistic director, Busan Biennale 2022
Barbara Biedermann, Head of research, development and education, Sitterwerk Foundation
Kyong Rae Lee, Lecturer, Hanshin University
Session 4: In-Between Praxis and Archives
kdk, Artist
Seewon Hyun, Curator / Director of Audio Visual Pavilion lab
Nell Donkers, Curator Archive, de Appel, Amsterdam
Yekyung Kil, Editor / Former library director of Anyang Public Art Project
Host: Yedong Yoo
Moderator: Ahreum Woo, Independent researcher
This research forum includes a Premiere of video works that reinterpret archival documents from SeMA AA by artists Songhee Noh and Jeewon Yoon. The process in which these two artists browsed materials in the art museum and ideated their works can be found in the SeMA Pitching Pilot Program.
Seoul Museum of Art Art Archives (SeMA AA) is a branch of the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA). SeMA AA is a museum where records and art coexist. Following the traces of Korean contemporary art left by numerous individuals and groups, SeMA AA selects records and materials to collect, preserve, and research. SeMA AA also establishes relationships with various users and sets out newer frameworks of art through activities via archives. SeMA AA will open in Seoul, in spring 2023.