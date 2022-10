Need a new tasty family snack? Try eating a bug with a local art museum.

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas will host its “Eat a Bug” family arts event on Saturday, from 10 am to 2 pm The museum’s located at 500 Main St. in Beaumont.

The event will include the opportunity to eat a bug with Bill Clark Pest Control and make a creative artwork, including sugar skulls, glow stick sculptures, trick-or-treat bags and fall cookie decorating, according to a news release.

“Art activities will correlate with (the museum’s) current exhibition, ‘Contemporary Women Artists: Abstraction Here and Now,’ on view through Dec. 23 in the main gallery and the Conn Gallery,” the release said. “These art activities help establish an understanding and connection with the many techniques used to create the artwork in (the museum’s) main galleries.”

The Family Arts Day will consist of indoor and outdoor activities.

“Children are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes for a chance to win prizes in the costume contest at noon for ages 0-7 and 8+,” the release said. “There will be two dance performances from the Mexican Heritage Society at 11 am and 12:30 pm”

There will be complimentary cookies and punch. Additional ballpark-style food will be available at a concession stand.

The release said that the museum will draw for winners of art supply baskets throughout the day.

The event is a part of the second annual Museum Madness Weekend festivities in Southeast Texas, which starts Thursday and lasts through Sunday. Some of the other groups participating in the Madness include the Beaumont Children’s Museum, Beaumont Convention and Business Bureau, Museum of the Gulf Coast, McFaddin-Ward House and the Magnolia Cemetery.