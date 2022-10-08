Art Museum and PVM Collaborate on Festive Event Bringing Art, People and Pups Together

Friday, October 7, 2022







The Purdue Veterinary Medicine Booth at the 2022 Art, Bark, ‘n Brew was popular with people and their pups who visited the event Saturday, September 17 in the parking lot of the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette.

People and pups were prevalent at a fun event that reflected a partnership between the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette and the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine. The event, called Art, Bark, ‘n Brew, was held Saturday, September 17 at the museum parking lot at 102 South 10th Street in Lafayette. The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine was recognized as the Gold Level Sponsor for the event, which attracted dozens of visitors and their dogs who came to enjoy the outdoor activity on a beautiful late summer day.

Free and open to the public and dogs, the annual event, which had to be paused for the last couple of years due to the pandemic, Featured live music by Fergus Daly, food and brew provided by the EMT Food Truck and Thieme & Wagner Brewery , and a variety of booths set-up by several organizations. Various art activities, including pottery, were available to attendees, who could also capture the memory of their experience with a drawing by a caricature artist.

As the Gold Level sponsor, the College of Veterinary Medicine received prominent mention in event promotional materials as well as prime Booth space. Kelly Dold, marketing and communications manager for the Purdue University Veterinary Hospital and Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratoryorganized and staffed the booth, which offered information about the hospital and ADDL as well as fun promotional items including dog bowls and scarves that children could decorate with markers.

Other event sponsors included Paw Partners, Pawsitive Pets Stepping Stones, VCA Animal Hospital and VCA Paw Prints, and Pooch Palace Resorts. The College of Veterinary Medicine’s participation as the lead sponsor for Art, Bark, ‘n Brew was the latest example of a long collaboration between PVM and the Art Museum of Greater Lafayette. The college was recognized with the museum’s Presidential Award – the highest honor bestowed by the museum on a business or organization – in 2020.

Dr. Jessica Ogden, clinical assistant professor of small animal soft tissue surgery, enjoyed visiting with dog owners when she stopped by the Purdue Veterinary Medicine Booth at the Art, Bark, ‘n Brew event. Purdue veterinary student Sebastian Rivera of the DVM Class of 2025 and his dog Rudolph and Danielle Territo with Blitzen sit for a caricature by artist James Werner.

Kevin Doerr | [email protected]