Art is Lark to Return this Weekend, September 24th

ALBANY – Back by popular demand, Art on Lark is set to return this Saturday, September 24th. Presented by the Lark Street BID, the festival will feature local art, music, food, and vendors. Free to all who attend, with an average annual attendance of almost 10,000 people, Art on Lark is the second largest street festival in Upstate New York and has been voted the Capital Region’s Best Arts Event by both the Times Union Readers Poll and Metroland.

The city’s historic Lark Street will be shut down to traffic and transformed by vendor displays including painters, photographers, jewelers, ceramicists, food, a Farmer’s Market and Community Resource Fair along with live, local music. Shoppers can enjoy all the regular businesses Lark Street has to offer including cafés, restaurants, gift shops and bars, as well as over 50 vendors popping up for the day with their individual booths.

Those in attendance are encouraged to come out to their “Village in the City” for the day and enjoy an eclectic display of Albany’s arts district! This is a fun, family-friendly street festival of local businesses, artists, makers, music, and great food!

The music lineup is as follows:

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

This event is rain or shine. The festival on Lark Street will run from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Free on-street parking is available in nearby Washington Park as well as along Madison Avenue and Washington Avenue. Additional off-street parking is available at nearby Parking Lot 2 (72 Central Avenue) and Parking Lot 3 (327 Washington Avenue). Parking at off-street parking lots is subject to fees. For additional information about parking in the City of Albany please visit here.