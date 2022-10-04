Art Interruptions 2022 explores history, connection, and portraiture along the Delridge-Highland Park Neighborhood Greenway

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) in partnership with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), commissioned four emergent public artists to create temporary art installations along the Delridge-Highland Park Neighborhood Greenway for Art Interruptions 2022. The artworks will be installed is City-owned infrastructure offering passers-by a brief ‘highlight – interruption’ in their day through Moments of surprise, beauty, contemplation, or humor.

“Art Interruptions gives opportunities to Emerging artists in our local community that are looking to break into the field of public art. Temporary art is contemporary art that connects us all to time, place and people.” royal alley-barnes, Acting Director, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture

Art Interruptions Delridge-Highland Park explores themes of nature, conservancy, history, connections, and the individuals who make up the neighborhood through temporary public artworks that are ephemeral, experiential, and experimental allowing artists to explore current issues.

School’s Out by Malayka Gormally

Location: Sanislo Playfield Fence along 21St Ave SW

School’s Out by Malayka Gormally

Malayka Gormally’s project is a portrait series capturing the afternoon ease of Sanislo Elementary School students after school lets out – children enjoying each other’s company, connecting with friends, parents, and guardians, and walking home. Her designs focus on the legs and feet of the students, communicating their energy and liveliness and their varied self-expression through clothes and shoes. These vibrant, mixed media images highlight the beautiful diversity of our communities alongside the things we may have in common. They will be printed across eight banners affixed to the Sanislo Elementary Playground fence along 21st Ave SW.

Lukia e Tenifa by Va’eomatoka “Toka” Valu

Location: Digital design, printed on vinyl and adhered to the retaining wall at the NE corner of 18th Ave SW & SW Myrtle St

Lukia e Tenifa by Va’eomatoka “Toka” Valu

Toka Valu’s Lukia e Tenifa features the artist’s take on the traditional Tongan Amoamo Kofe design motif, sharks, and octopuses.

“Our paths to each other are known to the Ancestors because we are linked to the same boundless Wells of wisdom through roots and connections that provide guidance for generations to come. Shark and Octopus are depicted here in their Titanic struggle that set precedence for Rituals of respect and relationship nurturing with the sea that are still observed between the two to this very day. We Honor the “path-well-traveled” through this legend’s depiction.” Va’eomatoka “Toka” Valu

all the ways we’ve found through these Downs and ups and Downs by Clare Johnson

Location: Backs of signs throughout the Greenway between SW Kenyon St. and SW Myrtle St.

all the ways we’ve found through these Downs and ups and Downs by Clare Johnson

Inspired by the concept of a scavenger hunt, Johnson’s vividly detailed artwork mirrors how neighborhood Greenways can uncover surprising new Joys in familiar places. Her handmade drawings intricately fuse past and present aspects of the neighborhood, celebrating our urban environment as full of ordinary daily treasures to be found. Details from the full images will be spread out on the backs of signs throughout the Neighborhood Greenway.

Animals of the Salish Sea by Tommy Segundo

Location(s): Various signposts along the Greenway

Animals of the Salish Sea by Tommy Segundo

Animals of the Salish Sea Grace various signs located along the Greenway. Each animal has a significant role within the Salish Sea and Duwamish River ecosystems. Since time immemorial, these animals have held great meaning to the indigenous people of the city we now call Seattle. (Named after Duwamish/Suquamish leader Siahl aka Seattle).

Artists were selected by a panel of artists, community members, and city staff. Art Interruptions is an ongoing program funded by the SDOT 1% for Arts Fund.