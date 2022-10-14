Art Industry News: A TV Show Will Vote to Destroy Art by ‘Problematic’ Figures, Including Picasso and Hitler + Other Stories

Art Industry News is a daily digest of the most consequential developments coming out of the art world and art market. Here’s what you need to know on this Thursday, October 13.

First Black President of RIBA Plans for the Future – The Nigerian-born Muyiwa Oki is not just the first Black president of the Royal Institute of British Architects. He is also the youngest in ages—just 31!—and an “architectural worker” who was backed by a grassroots campaign looking to shake up the field. (Guardian)

Bernice Bing Gets Her Due – A Solo exhibition of the long-overlooked Asian-American artist at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco marks an important step towards acknowledging her importance in the narrative of American art. (New York Times)

Comedian Will Destroy Art on Air – UK’s Channel 4 has a new show, Art Trouble, which promises to put “problematic” artists on trial. Comedian Jimmy Carr will destroy a vase by Pablo Picasso and take a flamethrower to a painting by Adolf Hitler if audience members deem that they cannot separate the artists from the art. (Guardian)

Thai Art Activism Under Threat – A look at the rich history of Thailand’s socially engaged art scene, which has been animated by the country’s recent Protest wave—but is also debate-ridden and faces looming legislation designed to curtail civil society activism. (ArtReview)

Rema Hort Mann Foundation Names Artist Grants – The 25th round of the $10,000 Emerging Artist Grants includes Blake Daniels, Jeremy Lawson, Shanzhai Lyric, Annabeth Marks, Asif Mian, Day Sinclair, Rachelle Mozman Solano, and Anne Wu. (Press release)

Zelensky Applies for UNESCO Heritage Status for Odesa – The Ukrainian president formally applied for UNESCO Heritage status for the strategic port city, which has come under heavy bombing by Russian forces since the onset of the invasion. (The Art Newspaper)

A New Show Exploring Basquiat’s Musical Inspirations Hits Museums – The Basquiat bonanza continues with a new show that delves into the artist’s love of music, from the night clubs he frequented to the trove of records he amassed in his short life. “Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music” debuts at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in October. (NOW)

Kunsthall Trondheim Names Director – Adam Kleinman has been named to lead the Norway museum, succeeding interim director Katrine Elise Agpalza Pedersen. Kleinman comes from Kadist, the San Francisco- and Paris-based gallery where he was lead curator. (Artforum)

Thomas Dane Wins Frieze Prize for Anthea Hamilton Booth – The jury picked London gallery’s group presentation organized by British artist Hamilton as Winner of this year’s Frieze’s Stand Prize. (Press release)

