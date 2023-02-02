Art in the Wilds makes a call for show | News, Sports, Jobs

KANE — Planning for the 2023 Art in the Wilds show is underway and the deadline for artists to apply is less than a month away. The show seeks artists and artisans who are creating quality fine art and fine craft. Art in the Wilds works to provide a balanced show with a variety of media that represents the best of our region. New artists are encouraged to apply.

Applications are due March 1. The 2023 Art in the Wilds event will be Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 and the show goes on rain or shine in the shade of Evergreen Park in Kane. Artists may set up Friday evening and a reception for the artists follows.

To qualify for the show Art in the Wilds has some specific requirements regarding the types of work accepted. Only original hand-made works are eligible. Commercially or mass-produced items are not eligible. Other items not accepted include items made from kits, commercial molds, logos or patterns, mass-produced items. Also, at this time dried florals, calendars, personal care products and edible items are not accepted.

This year all artists apply digitally through the ZApplication site which can be accessed from the Art in the Wilds website (www.artinthewilds.org) or directly at www.zapplication.org (search Art in the Wilds). In addition to basic information, artists are asked for their artist statement and seven hiqh quality photos of their work. In the artist’s statement the artist shares their creative inspiration and artists are also asked to describe their process, especially if their media is unique.

All applications are reviewed by a jury panel looking for strong visual impact and mastery of their craft. Also, the panel works to provide a balance of media for the show.

More information for artists can be found at http://www.artinthewilds.org/artist-info.html

Art in the Wilds is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization and donations are tax deductible. More information can be found at www.artinthewilds.org.