Art in the Park set for October in Highland, Illinois
The Highland Arts Council will celebrate world-class art in a Hometown atmosphere in a free, two-day outdoor and indoor juried show.
The 18th annual Art in the Park from 10 am–5 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, and 11 am–4 pm Sunday, Oct. 9, at Lindendale Park in Highland. There will be an opportunity to meet artists and listen to the stories behind their artwork. This family friendly festival will also provide music, food and fun for children and adults.