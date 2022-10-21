Art in the Open showcases work at UB – UBNow: News and views for UB Faculty and staff

“Art in the Open” a free, annual event showcasing the music, dance, theater, film and visual art that is made at UB, will take place from 5-7:30 pm Oct. 27 in the Center for the Arts, North Campus.

Guests can see a variety of art in action and on display in the CFA, the hub of a bustling arts community where dancers, actors, filmmakers, musicians and artists come to create and perform. Visitors can meet students and faculty to learn about UB’s rich offering of art programs and the creativity its departments bring to the campus and community.

Guests can listen to live music, watch films, tour studio and lab spaces, view art gallery exhibitions, see works in progress and drop into Theater and dance rehearsals.

The event will conclude with two performances at 7:30 pm: “Bridget Moser: When I am Through With You There Won’t be Anything Left,” presented by the UB Art Galleries, and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” presented by the Department of Theater and Dance.

“Seeing the Wealth of all of the creative activity out in the open highlights UB’s vast offering of programs and the artistry of our students and faculty,” says Jamie Enser, executive director of the Center for the Arts. “Art in the Open is an invitation for everyone, both the UB and Western New York communities, to come and explore the Incredible artistic work that is created at the university.”

Art in the Open will include performances and activities curated and produced by UB students, Faculty and staff from the departments of Art, Arts Management, UB Art Galleries, Media Study, Music, Theater and Dance and the Arts Collaboratory. Guests can meet artists and enjoy refreshments in the CFA Atrium.

A full schedule of events can be found on the CFA’s website.