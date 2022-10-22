Art in the Loft’s ‘An Evening with the ARTS’ Nov. 10 | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA — Get ready to heighten all your Senses at “An Evening with the ARTS,” on Nov. 10.

The signature fundraiser will be held at Art in the Loft in downtown Alpena, surrounded by a beautiful array of artwork in the juried exhibit, “The Five Senses.” Some of the art even has scents mixed in, such as Kamara Marsh’s piece that smells like cinnamon.

Art in the Loft Executive Director Justin Christensen-Cooper is excited to be back in person for the gallery’s signature fundraiser.

“We are hosting our first in-person signature fundraiser since 2019,” he said on Thursday. “That year, we did ‘Light Up The Loft,’ which was right on the heels of the juried art exhibit, ‘LIGHT.’ Then, COVID happened and we, last year, had to turn to an online auction.”

He added that in 2020, no signature event was held because of the pandemic.

This year’s fundraiser will feature the popular Small Plate Challenge from five local chefs, unique bidding experiences, live and silent auctions, live music and a cash bar.

The fun starts at 5:30 pm, and attendees are encouraged to dress for an evening out, but there is no specific color theme this year.

“We want to get people reacclimated to the arts,” Christensen-Cooper said. “We like to create an atmosphere, and a unique, one-of-a-kind event and experience.”

General admission tickets are $75 per person, or you can pick up an elite package ticket for $100, which includes perks, including drink tickets, wine tasting, and more.

“Most people get the elite package, because it actually saves you about $20,” Christensen-Cooper said.

Tickets are available now at Art in the Loft, or online at artintheloft.org. Only 90 tickets will be sold, so get yours early, Christensen-Cooper said.

“This year’s theme celebrates all things ART and will entice all of your senses,” a press release from Art in the Loft explains.

The event will feature five local chefs creating visually appealing, delicious small plates for attendees to sample and vote on.

The chefs are: Kevin Peterson from Red Brick Tap & Barrel; Anthony Jekielek from The Mountain; Ben Darga from Thunder Bay Catering; Reid Krebs from Blue Moon Cafe; and Brian Peterson from The Old Polish Corner.

There will also be three signature handcrafted cocktails.

The Scholastic News will perform at the event.

“As you stroll the gallery and enjoy ‘The Five Senses’ Juried Art Exhibit, you can use your phone or mobile device to place a bid on unique silent auction items, experiences and travel packages donated by local businesses and curated by our creative volunteers, the press release noted. “After you’ve filled up on Delicious small plates, indulged in our now famous charcuterie table, and purchased tickets to some of your favorite Art in the Loft pARTy board items, you will then enjoy a fast-paced live auction to benefit the Loft , no matter your budget.”

He said the event will also feature updates on Art in the Loft’s educational programming and upcoming plans for continuing to provide art opportunities to all populations in Northeast Michigan.

“Through grant-writing, through membership and sponsorship, we’ve been able to grow our programming, and we want people to become a part of that,” Christensen-Cooper said.

Doors open at 5:30 pm, and food will be served at 6 pm

