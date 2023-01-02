Art in Common Gallery Grand Opening at Meetinghouse in Ridgebury on Sunday features art by Aimee Jette

Art in Common Gallery Grand Opening featuring the art of Aimee Jette at the Meetinghouse in Ridgebury on Sunday January 8, 2023

Come join us on Sunday, January 8th, for a grand celebration at the Meetinghouse in Ridgebury!

We will be celebrating the Grand Opening of Art in Common as well as an art exhibition of the works of Aimee Jette, Founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit, which is the Inaugural programmatic partner in the Meetinghouse’s ongoing Transformation to a community of ‘One House , Many Rooms.’ Specifically, the non-profit art therapy group is honored to be the first in a planned series of Meetinghouse partnership initiatives intended to build a flourishing community over time. Such initiatives will initially include programs in wellness, the land, leader formation, and the arts. With its focus on community, healing, inclusion, and creativity, Art in Common will no doubt mesh beautifully with the Meetinghouse’s devotion to these very same values. It is likely to be a very fruitful partnership for all involved.

Although Art in Common includes a small board and a group of collaborating artists, the organization is clearly the creative brainchild of Aimee Jette. Her vision was to create a nonprofit that uses the power of art to bring communities together and foster connection. By focusing on what we have in common, instead of our differences, Art in Common promotes creativity, community, and compassion through the expressive arts.

Aimee was raised in this area, took an interest in the arts from a very young age, and was mentored and encouraged by influential parents and grandparents. In addition to teaching her the arts, her parents and grandparents instilled a powerful humanistic streak in Aimee. As such, her eclectic upbringing has formed an adult with many facets: artist, therapist, teacher, entrepreneur, pilot, wife, and mother.

As an artist, Aimee is both prolific and powerful. Her work is primarily abstract in nature, giving her the freedom to express the powerful emotions she feels and experiences in others. She has exhibited in many shows locally and uses the creative process of art as a therapy for afflictions from anxiety to addiction. Her website obverse: Aimee uses painting to explore layers of consciousness, which helps her connect with herself and others.

Aimee looks forward to Occupying her new second home in Shield’s Hall at the Meetinghouse. Although she has yet to plan the specifics for the use of the space, she is characteristically calm about it and says that she is happy to “trust the process.” In fact, she already has art exhibits and workshops planned out for September 2023.