Art Hounds: St. Paul gallery presents art from three Native artists

Rita Walaszek Arndt, White Earth Nation, recommends “Kindred Spirits: Three Indigenous Artists Who Speak Through Beads” at the Gordon Parks Gallery on the Metro State University campus in St. Paul.

Curated by Professor and gallery director Erica Rasmussen, the exhibit features three artists, from Minnesota and Wisconsin; Walter Super LaBatte, member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, Sarah McRae, member of the Red Lake Nation, and Douglas Limón, member of the Oneida Nation. The art displayed includes traditional clothing, paintings, wall art and wearables.

The exhibition runs through Oct. 20.

Painter and Scientist Suhaila Ihsanullah attended the opening night of the two exhibits currently running at Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis, and suggests others check it out.

“[The opening] was very impressive, and I think that’s why I wanted other people to go and see it,” Ihsanullah said.

The two exhibits are “Night Shadows” and “Thinking Outside,” featuring the works of Michael Kareken and Jean Gumpper, respectively. Kareken’s medium is drawings and paintings. Gumpper works in woodcut prints.

Both exhibits close Oct.15.

Former owner of the Grand Hand gallery Ann Ruhr Pifer is excited for the upcoming American Craft Made market in St. Paul. The event, formerly known as the American Craft Council show, was last held in 2019.

Sponsored by the Minnesota-based nonprofit American Craft Council, the event brings artisans from across the country to showcase and sell their work.

Ruhr Pifer also says this year will feature more Emerging artists and Minnesota artists than in past years. “It’s like a new version of an old favorite.”

The American Craft Made show is Friday through Sunday at RiverCentre.