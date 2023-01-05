Art Hounds: Last chance to see ‘Paj qaum nga’ at the Walker

Minneapolis-based artist Alyssa Gregory recently visited Paula Barkmeier’s private art studio at the Casket Arts Building in Minneapolis. She says others should get to know the artist’s work.

Gregory was transported by Barkmeier’s large portraits of figures that blend human and animal characteristics.

“It really reminded me of my childhood … her work really captures the Imagination of a child,” Gregory said.

While Barkmeier does not currently have an exhibition or show, those who are interested in her work can visit her website and book a private studio appointment.

Shannon Twohy, a Twin Cities theater Maker and self-proclaimed “cover band apologist,” said people should check out Led Zeppelin cover band Zeppo this Friday at the Turf Club.

“I love a good cover band, actually I love a bad cover band [too],” Twohy said. “But Zeppo happens to be a really wonderful local cover band.”

For Twohy, Zeppo strikes a good balance between giving “Led heads” the hits while also maintaining their own artistic flair.

The band will perform at the Turf Club in St. Paul on Friday. Doors open at 7:30 pm

The video piece “Kuv nco koj, rov qab los (I miss you, come back)” is projected onto a gallery wall in Pao Houa Her’s “Paj qaum ngu / Flowers of the Sky” exhibit at the Walker Art Center on July 27. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2022

Amanda Luke of Minneapolis was moved by photographer Pao Houa Her’s exhibition at the Walker Art Center. So much so that months later she still recommends people attend the exhibit before it closes.

“Paj qaum ngu / Flowers of the Sky” focuses on the lives of Northern California Hmong farmers and handles topics like anti-Asian discrimination and community resilience.

“I just remember it being so raw and entrancing,” Luke said. “It’s generally a peaceful experience going in there.”

The exhibition runs through Jan. 22 at the Walker Art Center.