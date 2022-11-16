Art History – Modernism/Cubism – InkFreeNews.com

By Darla McCammon and Darlene Romano

This week, we will talk about Pablo Picasso and Cubism within the Modernism art movement.

These areas of art have both detractors who look at these works with disparagement as well as supporters who feel these were new breakthrough techniques that gave art new life. I find it more difficult to appreciate this style of art unless I am able to see the artist has also created work that fits my love of realism and natural beauty. I have come to accept work by Picasso, but it took a bit for me to understand what he intended to accomplish with his radically different approach to art. His artwork consists of single paintings with multiple viewpoints.

What was the object of such a painting? The artwork is “conveying an object’s existence in time and space, representing the object from different vantages…asking the questions: what is art? And: what does art represent?” Did he create different vantages in order to encourage the Viewer to question art as they knew it? I think the answer to that question is yes. Cubism was regarded as the most important Modernism movement because of the way the artists created such Radical and Unexpected works that questioned whether art should explore the nature of representation.

In viewing the artwork accompanying this week’s column, “Carafe, jug and fruit bowl,” 1909, Pablo Picasso, the first thing the Viewer notices is that this is not a simple or naturalistic painting. It is immediately complex and the viewer is forced to question how this functions as a work of art. I look at this painting and am immediately intrigued. I find myself trying to identify the different vantages and exploring the relationship between the objects in the painting and what they represent.

The carafe, jug and fruit bowl are not on the same plane or the same vantage point, yet there is tension in the image. The fruit bowl appears to be closest to the viewer and seems to be sitting in a cavernous area surrounded by various shapes with differing angles. It appears that the fruit bowl is the main element in the painting and is being viewed from the front. The carafe appears to be larger than the fruit bowl, even though it is further back in the painting and we are seeing it from a slight side view and looking up at it.

The juxtaposition between the elements creates a push and pull that is palpable to the viewer. The jug is much smaller proportionally than the fruit bowl, which makes it appear further back in the painting. The jug appears to be tilted on its side because much of the mouth of the jug is visible and this would not be the case if the jug were sitting upright.

How does the Viewer Reconcile this painting? I have found that I can appreciate what Picasso was trying to do — present objects from different angles and vantages in order to make a statement about the current state of the art world — without necessarily appreciating the painting itself. Picasso was obviously an extremely gifted artist who chose to use his platform and fame to challenge the art norms of the time, and the constant challenges to art conventions are what brought new and exciting changes. So, in this way, I can respect and appreciate the fact that Picasso took chances with his art in order to advance the field of art.