Art Garfunkel tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates

Hello concerts, my old friend. We’ve come to see you once again.

Legendary folk singer and “Sound of Silence” co-vocalist Art Garfunkel is making up a handful of gigs originally scheduled for 2020 that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the 80-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is back on the road, he’ll finally be stopping by Red Bank’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theater on Oct. 21 and Englewood’s Bergen Performing Arts Center on Oct. 22.

Garfunkel will also swing by the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Pennsylvania on Oct. 14, the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Oct. 15, the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Connecticut on Nov. 18 and the Honeywell Center in Wabash, Indiana on April 14, 2023.

Tickets for all concerts are available on sites like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, Ticketmaster and TicketCity.

Other classic rockers are on tour in 2022-23

Many icons who have been entertaining audiences since the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s are taking their hits out on the road for another spin in the next few months.

Here are five classic rock acts coming to a city near you.

