Art galleries open exhibitions Saturday in Kingston – Daily Freeman

KINGSTON, NY — The Midtown Arts District announced the return of its First Saturday Gallery Guide.

The relaunched guide is available digitally at https://madkingston.org/arts/1st-saturday-kingston/, in print and for free at locations throughout Kingston.

First Saturday is a tradition in Kingston dating back to the mid-1990s with galleries opening their doors on the first Saturday of each month for the public to view their new exhibitions, which usually run for a month.

Ten different galleries in Kingston and the town of Ulster are participating in December.

ARTBAR Gallery at 674 Broadway will host “Art for the Holidays,” a pop-up exhibit featuring local artists with all pieces for sale, from 5-8 pm (845) 430-4892.

The Pleasure of Gift Giving at ArtPort Kingston at 108 East Strand St. from noon to 5 pm is described in a news release as a “limited exhibition and craft and Marketplace by ArtPort Kingston offering Encounters with the ‘Right Gift.’” (646) 339-7080.

In the town of Ulster, The Center for Photography at Woodstock at 101 Enterprise Drive presents “Parallel Lives: Photography, Identity and Belonging,” from noon to 5 pm A news release said this exhibit “draws attention to complex notions of community and belonging. ” (347) 254-0009.

DRAW’s Storefront Gallery at 20 Cedar St. features a tiny installation with an installation by Sophi Kravitz and PUGG viewable 24/7. “Consider our tenuous connections by viewing tiny worlds representing another’s worldview framed by ethereal tall white paper flowers,” a release said. (845) 802-0097.

Su and Zoots Gallery at 602 Broadway hosts “Frenzy,” featuring visual work by Jo Sauce. Hours are 5-8 p.m. (845) 389-6182.

Rachel Hayden’s “Charm Bracelet” at Headstone Gallery at 28 Hurley Ave. features 25 new Acrylic paintings on panel. View “self-portraiture, intricately collaging rainbows, bugs, hearts, stars, and other Dreamscape essentials,” according to an announcement. Hours are 5-8 pm

The Lace Mill’s fourth annual Holiday Art Show at 156 Cornell St. features works from local artists for sale at bargain prices. Hours are 5-9 p.m. (347) 387-6874.

Monument celebrates its first anniversary from noon to 6 pm with works from multiple artists and makers at 394 Hasbrouck Ave. (732) 610-4774.

A new show at Pinkwater Gallery at 56 North Front St. titled “A Sense of Ending” celebrates the “melancholy of winter, a time for reflection, quiet and stillness,” a release said. The exhibit runs through Jan. 16. First Saturday hours are 4-6 pm (718) 243-2350.

Uncanny Gallery’s “Art Doll Exhibit” at 318 Wall St. from noon to 5 pm features more than a dozen doll artists working in various mediums. (845) 204-4380.