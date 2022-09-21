Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) – For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference.

The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will feature work from Pre-K to 12th-grade students across Texas.

Hearne ISD Fine Arts Director Willie Keener reestablished the district’s art program this year and says students will also be competing in many other art competitions later in the school year.

“I want the recognition to come to fine arts as well as academics and athletics,” said Keener. I’m going to do everything possible to give the kids the opportunity to grow and learn and become who they can be outside of sports along with academics as well.”

Students whose work will be showcased are fifth-grader Jocelyn Iniguez, seventh-grader Ahlayja Taylor and 11th-grader Cylexin Robinson.

When Robinson heard from Keener that her photograph had been chosen to compete, she said she couldn’t believe it.

“I thought he wasn’t telling the truth honestly because he’s very playful sometimes,” said Robinson. “I thought it was just going to be in the newspaper but it turned out to be bigger than what it was.”

The TASA/TASB fall conference will take place in San Antonio from Sept. 23-24.

