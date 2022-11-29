Art for the arts | News, Sports, Jobs

To help with its programming and operating expenses, the Fort Dodge Fine Arts Association is accepting commissions for personalized, one-of-a-kind artworks. The artwork isn’t necessarily worthy of display at the Louvre, but it’s all for a good cause.

The FDFAA’s “poorly drawn portraits” winter fundraiser kicked off this week and will run through Dec. 9. The Portraits — which will be based on photos submitted by the donors — will be drawn using various mediums by members of the FDFAA board.

“You might get one of our super Talented artists, but honestly, you’ll probably get someone with the Talent of a second-grader,” said FDFAA Executive Director Shelly Bottorff. “The luck of the draw is half the fun.”

Donors can email their reference photos to [email protected] and will receive a link for the donation. Each $25 donation will receive a digital download of their poorly drawn portrait and the original artwork will be available upon request for an additional $25. An extra $10 donation will also fast-track the drawing to be completed within 48 hours. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 9.

Over the last several years, the FDFAA has been focusing on its restoration of the FDFAA Phillips Luxury Apartments Auditorium. But now, Bottorff said, the organization is turning its attention to its programming and operating funds to continue supporting the fine arts in Fort Dodge.

“This was an idea brought to the table by one of our newest board members and treasurer, Letitia Anderson,” Bottorff said. “The whole board said, ‘Yes, Let’s try this and give this fun idea a go.’”

The FDFAA gives a voice to the arts in Fort Dodge and the surrounding region through hosting art classes, featuring local artists in exhibits at the organization’s downtown gallery, sponsoring musical and theater programs and more. Most recently, the FDFAA breathed new life into the 100-year-old Auditorium of the former Phillips Middle School to make the space usable again and available for rent as a place for rehearsals, dance and music recitals, theater and live music performances and community events.

The funds raised through the poorly drawn portrait sales will go directly to fund the FDFAA’s programming and operating expenses.

“It’s going toward all the great things Fort Dodge Fine Arts is already doing in the community, to keep it moving and keep arts alive in the community,” said FDFAA board member Megan Secor.

