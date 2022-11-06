Art festival proves anywhere can be a Theatre

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — One positive thing that came out of the Pandemic was we learned we can adapt and find new ways to continue to do the things we love, just a little differently. Theater performances in a barn was one of those things for the Nashville Theater School.

The West Glow Arts Festival is at West Glow Farm in Kingston Springs Sunday afternoon and if it wasn’t for COVID, NTS director Vanessa Garner said this would not have crossed her mind to do. However, when she visited the farm one time during the pandemic, she realized it was the perfect stage for her students.

Sunday will be the theater’s first time putting on this event without face masks and being able to fully express themselves. From 12 pm to 4 pm there will be different student performances, including a premier of the show “Big Time” by the NTS Performing Company — about a group of kids trying to make it big on Broadway.

NTS is also partnering with Friends Life Community for this event — a non-profit that provides opportunities for people with developmental disabilities. Friends Life Community will bring an art show and sale to the festival.

“One of the things that’s important here at the Nashville Theater School and at Friends Life Community is that everybody needs to be seen,” said Garner. “Everybody needs to be heard. We want to find a place for these musical theater kids to be seen and share their talents and I love that we’ve been able to partner with Friends Life Community so that they can share their talents with us as well.”

There will also be food, hayrides, and games making it an overall fun fall festival. You can get your tickets ahead of the event at the Nashville Theater School website.