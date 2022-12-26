Art Exhibits

December 26—”The Nature of Catoctin Mountain”—through Dec. 31 at Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Urbana; satellite location of the Delaplaine Arts Center. This collection of photography is comprised of flora and fauna found in the Catoctin Mountain ecosystem. 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 pm Sunday. fcpl.org.

“Travels” — through Dec. 31 at Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont. Satellite location for the Delaplaine Arts Center. Photography by Beamie Young from the photographer’s travels and a desire to discover new images, patterns and narratives. 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 pm Sunday. fcpl.org.

“The Annotated Vessel” — through Dec. 31, at Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick; satellite location of the Delaplaine Arts Center. Acrylic paintings by Maremi Andreozzi portray, embody and celebrate lesser-known historical female artists and illustrate the fine textiles and jewelry of the period. 10 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 pm Sunday. fcpl.org.

“Accretion” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography and mixed media by Sean Dudley. Through a series of Manipulation processes, Dudley’s photography focuses on the — sometimes imperceptible changes in human experience through the accretion of time and experience. 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

“With Teeth” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photography by Jillian Abir MacMaster, a Palestinian-American photographic artist from Frederick whose exhibition is a look into invulnerability and displays of protection and survival through something as ubiquitous as facial expression. 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

“Life Forms” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. A photographic exploration, by Ed Palaszynski, into the diversity and complexity of life and Palaszynski’s response to the question, “What does life look like?” 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

“The Colors of Our World” — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. The works in this exhibition are a response to the Clustered Spires Quilt Guild’s 2022 challenge to themselves to incorporate all seven colors of the rainbow in works that illustrate their discoveries about color and pattern. 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

Frederick Camera Clique Members Exhibition — through Dec. 31, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Photographs by beginners to semi-professional photographers. 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, 11 am to 5 pm Sunday. Free admission. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

“Season to Season” — through Jan. 1, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7680, email [email protected].com or visit frederickuu.org.

Crestwood Gallery Fall Exhibit — through Jan. 6, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original works of art, including oil, watercolor, mixed media, wood carvings, and photography from some of Frederick’s most talented artists. 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460 or frederickhealth.org.

“Variable Palettes” — through Jan. 6, Adams County Wine Shop, 25 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, Pa. Featuring the work of Dorothea Barrick. 11 am to 5 pm Sunday through Friday, 11 am to 6 pm Saturday. adamscountywinery.com/events.

“Concinnity” — Jan. 6 to 29, with a reception from 5 to 8 pm Jan. 7 and an artist talk from 7 to 8 pm Jan. 19. Paintings by Kesra Hoffman and Photographs by Teke Hoffman that consider those Moments that arrest our attention and call us to stop and take a breath. NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. 301-471-7124.

“Lore” — through Jan. 8, Gallery 115 at the Y Art Center, 115 E. Church St., Frederick. Features 15 artists from around the world including London, New York City, Wyoming and Maryland. Artists reimagine traditional folklore and explore original contemporary myth through a variety of perspectives. Artworks include an eclectic range of media including short film and an interactive installation. 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday, noon to 3 pm Saturday and Sunday. https://www.instagram.com/gallery_115_y.

“Joseph Holston: Color in Freedom, Journey Along the Underground Railroad” — through Jan. 14, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. In this exhibit, Holston leads his audience through four movements that deepen our understanding of America’s Black Enslaved People’s experience. 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday; 10 am to 4 pm Saturday and 1 to 5 pm Sunday. Closed Mondays and major holidays. Admission and parking are free. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

“The Poetry of Place: Paintings” — through Jan. 15 at Gallery B, 7700 Wisconsin Ave., Suite E, Bethesda. Loriann Signori is a painter of place and luminosity. Her work is based on traditional methods defined by colorist tendencies, aiming for continuous transformation. Her paintings consistently are an emotional interpretation of time and place. 301-215-6660, bethesda.org/bethesda/gallery-b-exhibitions.

“Relief From the Heat” — through Jan. 22, Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road, Gaithersburg. Works by the Washington Water Color Association. Viewing is by appointment 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Call 301-258-6425 to schedule an appointment. gaithersburgmd.gov.

“Beneath the Forest” — through Jan. 27 at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St., Frederick. Pamela Moulton’s Solo show makes use of textiles and found materials to weave a narrative about connectivity and environmentalism. 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Thursday, 11 am to 4 pm Friday and 11 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday. 301-662-4190, frederickartscouncil.org.

“Winter Nights, Winter Lights” — through Jan. 29 at The Mansion House Art Center & Gallery, 480 Highland Ave., City Park, Hagerstown. Valley Art Association members’ show. 11 am to 4 pm Friday and Saturday, 1 to 5 pm Sunday. Free admission. valleyartassoc.org or 301-797-2867.

“From the Pages of PAN: Art Nouveau Prints, 1895-1900” — through Jan. 29, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition features brilliant lithographs, etchings and woodcuts by renowned artists such as Auguste Rodin, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Paul Signac, Georges Seurat, Käthe Kollwitz, Peter Behrens and Aubrey Beardsley, among others. Works encompass the art nouveau movement, expressionism, post-impressionism, and symbolism and give a view of the both artistic and intellectual life of this period. From the collection of the Richard H. Driehaus Museum, organized by Landau Traveling Exhibitions. Free admission. Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm; Sunday, 1 to 5 pm Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Go to wcmfa.org.

“Crosscurrents: Works by Emma Barnes, Madeleine Speicher-Willis, and Billy Friebele” — through Feb. 3, King Street Gallery at Montgomery College, 930 King St., Silver Spring. Includes a broad range of mediums, from traditional painterly processes to cast concrete to video. 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday, closed through Jan. 2. 240-567-1374, [email protected], cms.montgomerycollege.edu/arts-tpss/exhibitions.

“The Hot Button” — through August 2023, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 am to 5 pm Saturdays and noon to 4 pm Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.

Amazing Tablescapes — Feb. 3-12, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts Atrium, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. Creative tablescape displays. People’s Choice Award announced on Facebook at 5 pm March 1. Museum hours are 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm Saturday, 1 to 5 pm Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.