Art Exhibits at The Lewis Center for the Arts

Originally published: 01/07/2023

(PRINCETON, NJ) — The Lewis Center for the Arts is hosting a Media Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, now through February 10, 2023. It takes place at the Lucas Gallery (185 Nassau Street) in Princeton. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-6:00pm.

The Program in Visual Arts presents new work by students in fall photography and graphic design courses, including “Analog Photography” and “Digital Photography” taught by Jeff Whetstone; “Intermediate Photography” taught by James Welling; “Inventing Photography: History, Alchemy, and Practice” taught by Anne Eder; “Graphic Design: Visual Form” and “Graphic Design: Typography” taught by David Reinfurt; and “Graphic Design: Image” taught by Laura Coombs.

Admission is free and open to the public. All guests must either be fully vaccinated, or have recently tested negative (via PCR within 72 hours or via rapid antigen test within 8 hours of the scheduled visit) and be prepared to show proof if asked, or wear a face covering when indoors and around others.

The Lucas Gallery is an accessible venue. Guests in need of access accommodations are invited to contact the Lewis Center at least one week in advance at [email protected]

For more information on the Media Arts Show, click here.

WashitalesAn Exhibition by Visual Artist Kyoko Ibe, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts, will take place from January 30-March 5 in the Hurley Gallery at Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. The gallery is daily from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Washitales presents the work of renowned visual artist Kyoko Ibe in conjunction with the Lewis Center’s Theatrical presentation of Felon: An American Washi Tale by Reginald Dwayne Betts. The set for Felon has been designed and created by Ibe and includes kites constructed of paper (washi) made from the clothes of men who Betts met in prison. “Washi” is traditional Japanese handmade paper. The exhibition, cosponsored by Princeton’s Department of Art & Archaeology, includes work related to the Theatrical set and other works by Ibe using handmade paper. Felon: An American Washi Tale is one of a series of collaborations between director and playwright Elise Thoron and Kyoko Ibe. A conversation with Ibe will be held on February 23 along with the celebratory launch of a new book documenting Thoron and Ibe’s collaborations, The Way of Washi Tales.

For more information on Washitales, click here .

To learn more about The Lewis Center for the Arts, and the more than 100 public performances, exhibitions, readings, screenings, concerts, lectures, and special events presented by the Lewis Center each year, most of them free, visit the Lewis Center website.