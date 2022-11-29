Art Exhibits and Performances Close Out Native American Heritage Month

Native American Heritage Month Celebrations this year have been diverse, with guests from the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Muscogee nations, the United Keetoowah Band and the Puyanawa people of Brazil, and have included music, food, storytelling, a stickball game and literature.

To celebrate the close of the month-long celebration, the Center for Multicultural Education, Native American Student Association, University Programs, U of A Professor Frank Scheide and the U of A Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are pleased to host Kiowa Elder and artist Jay Benham.

Kiowa artist Jay Benham will present a performance of his contemporary Kiowa Ledger art piece “Reservation Debutant,” followed by a discussion with Benham, Gaby Nagel (performer) and Rumwolf (producer) about the project and Behnam’s vast body of work. This event will take place from 6-8 pm Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Arkansas Union Theater and the Anne Kittrell Gallery on the fourth floor of the Arkansas Union.

Learn more about Benham at the Artists360 website.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to view and examine the Native & Indigenous art exhibit currently Featured in the Anne Kittrell Gallery. The exhibit, curated by Cherokee student Hailey Hoog and Bryan Hembree, director of arts and culture, Multicultural Center, features eight contemporary Native and Indigenous artists and is open daily through Dec. 16.