Art exhibition at 14th Havana Biennale promotes China-Cuba cultural Exchanges

Ma Hui, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba gives a speech at the Chinese Contemporary Art exhibition of the 14th Havana Biennale in Cuba. Photo: Courtesy of the 14th Havana Biennale

As the year 2022 marks the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Cuba, a Chinese Contemporary Art Exhibition is now on display as part of the 14th Havana Biennale in Cuba.

The show displays 24 contemporary Chinese artworks revolving around the themes of “Resonance” and “Future and Contemporaneity.” These art pieces were contributed by acclaimed Chinese artists such as sculptor Chen Wenling and oil painter Pang Maokun, who is also Dean of the Sichuan Fine Arts Institute in Chongqing.

The show is China’s second appearance at the Havana Biennale – the largest visual arts event in Cuba – following its first appearance in 2019 when China introduced diverse artworks such as paintings, installations and sculptures to Cuba.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui gave a speech at the opening of the exhibition, during which he noted that the show provides an important platform for further promoting mutual learning, cooperation and exchanges in the cultural field between China and Cuba.

The exhibition is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Cuba, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Cuba, and the China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd.

