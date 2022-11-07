Art exhibit to open at North House Nov. 11

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The public is invited to join the Greenbrier Historical Society on Nov. 11 from 5-7 pm for a traveling art exhibit opening and free refreshments and drinks in the North House Museum’s Tavern Room.

Since January when the project, called Listening for Racial Understanding, began, coordinators Eve Faulkes and Susan Eason recruited 46 individuals of differing racial and/or cultural backgrounds and recorded 23 interviews following a guided approach using five questions and active listening techniques.

Artists were then invited to listen to one of the conversations, working to render a piece of art while paying particular attention to Moments that stood out to the pair. The 23 pieces of art take the form of poetry, digitally generated art, quilted fabric, oil on canvas, video and more. QR codes accompanying some of the art will connect to Portions of the recordings.

Faulkes explained that the overall project – interviewees, artists and themselves – represent Voices from eight states (the majority from West Virginia) and three countries, with approximately 35 white individuals and 30 people of color, including several who are refugees. All have connections to West Virginia.

There will be a presentation at 6 pm by Faulkes and Eason followed by a Poetry reading by Susan Truxell Sauter.

This event is free and open to the public.

The Greenbrier Historical Society’s North House Museum is open Monday-Saturday, 10 am-4 pm, for free self-guided exhibits and full house tours for a fee. For more information, call 304-645-3398, email [email protected] or visit www.greenbrierhistorical.org