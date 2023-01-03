Art exhibit, classic film screening top local arts activities – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS – A retrospective of Charlotte Lewis’ artwork opening at Columbia Mall this week and a film series debuting Sunday top local arts activities in the next several days.

Empire launches noir film series

The Empire Arts Center launches its Northern Noir Film Series on Sunday, Jan. 8, with a 2 pm screening of “Double Indemnity,” starring Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray and Edward G. Robinson.

Tickets are $8. A series pass, for four movies in January, may be purchased for $30.

The Northern Noir Film Series will also feature “In a Lonely Place,” Jan. 15; “Ace in the Hole,” Jan. 22; and “Touch of Evil,” Jan. 29.

This series will be hosted by John Paul Legerski, associate professor of psychology, and Joe Miller, director of clinical training, both with the UND Department of Psychology.

“Film noir,” derived from the French term “black cinema,” is a style of filmmaking characterized by cynical heroes, stark lighting effects, frequent use of flashbacks, intricate plots, and an understanding of existential philosophy. The classic noir era spanned the 1940s and 1950s.

In the film “Double Indemnity,” an alluring housewife engages an insurance salesman in a scheme to commit insurance fraud and murder, but they stir the suspicion of the salesman’s colleague, an insurance investigator.

The film, which garnered seven Oscar nominations, was directed by Billy Wilder, with the screenplay by Wilder and Raymond Chandler.

A collage, titled “Cat and Girl,” by Charlotte Lewis Contributed

ArtWise to exhibit Lewis retrospective

The ArtWise Gallery and Creative Space will exhibit a retrospective of Charlotte Lewis’ artwork from Thursday, Jan. 5, through Jan. 27 at the Columbia Mall center court.

An opening reception is set for 5-7 pm Thursday, Jan. 5. A conversation about Lewis, her artwork and philanthropy will be led by Marlene Stiles and Nicole Derenne, according to Rita Haag, ArtWise director.

Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday, 1 to 6 pm; Saturday, from noon to 4 pm; or by appointment by emailing [email protected]

Lewis, a musician and visual artist, was known for gathering natural materials to use in her artwork, Haag said. These materials were the inspiration for small collages she made into “story pictures.”

A collage, titled “Cat Dances,” created by Charlotte Lewis using collected, natural materials Contributed

Lewis was also a philanthropist and her generosity benefited many organizations and individuals in the Grand Forks area, including ArtWise, for which Lewis helped to establish an Endowment within the Community Foundation of Grand Forks, East Grand Forks and Region, Haag said.

“We are excited to exhibit and to see Lewis’ artwork,” Haag said. “I have always seen her as an outsider artist and a generous person who gave strategically to our area nonprofits.”

ArtWise is borrowing Lewis’ art from area collectors for this exhibition. Anyone who would like to borrow her artwork for this show is asked to contact ArtWise at [email protected]