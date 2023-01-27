Art exhibit 3000 Black celebrates Black creative Sunday

Silver Hill Studios hosts an Afrofuturist art exhibition Sunday called 3000 Black. The show combines visual art, poetry, live music, vendors and food, and is co-curated by Zania Cummings and Marcus McDonald.

“3000 Black is an art exhibit that sets out to highlight the beauty of Black art and community,” Cummings said.

Event organizers Zania Cummings (left) and Marcus McDonald selected an Afrofuturist theme for the upcoming art exhibit | Provided

Cummings is a poet and Charleston native. McDonald is an activist and lead organizer of the independent Black Lives Matter Chapter of Charleston, but said he is excited to return to his roots in art curation.

“Some people are more known for their activism, like me, but this event shows that we are creative too, and that we are visualizing what we want to see for the future,” he said. “It’s a Fusion of activism, art and Poetry to envision a better world.”

Afrofuturism explores the intersection of the African diaspora culture with science and technology. McDonald said that the exhibition title References a Fela Kuti and Roy Ayers song with Afrofuturist themes called2,000 Blacks Got to Be Free.”

