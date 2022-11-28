Art documentaries take the spotlight at MoCA Westport’s new film salon

“We are a multi-faceted exhibition space and our visual arts programming has included video and paintings and sculpture, so we’ve had the gamut of visual arts, but filmmaking was one element we’ve never honed in on,” said Liz Leggett , MoCA Westport’s director of exhibitions. “We have quality film equipment to show high-quality films with a great sound system, and one of our board members (Jane Preiser), who has been involved in the film industry, has always wanted to try it out.”

The Inaugural event takes place Dec. 10-11 at the Museum, and will screen “Jay Myself,” an intimate behind-the-scenes documentary on the life of photographer and artist Jay Maisel; and “The Art of Making It,” a film by Kelcey Edwards following 17 young artists as they set their sights on an art career.

“Not only are we showing Films that are related to the art world and visual arts practice, we are also bringing in the Filmmakers and sometimes the artists to participate in discussions after the films,” Leggett said.

First up is “Jay Myself,” directed by Westport’s own Stephen Wilkes, which will screen Saturday from 3-6 pm The film documents the Monumental move of renowned photographer and artist, Jay Maisel, who, in 2015, after 48 years, sold his noted Manhattan home/studio—the 35,000 square-foot, 100-year-old Landmark building nicknamed, “The Bank.”

“Jay Maisel is a fantastic photographer, now in his early 90s, who was basically a mentor to Stephen Wilkes,” Leggett said. “Stephen had done an internship in this building in 1979. So, the film is not only about Jay, but this six-floor bank that has a lot of his personal work and things he collected to inspire him. It’s really a history of New York as well.”

Wilkes will be on hand after the screening for a conversation moderated by Preiser.

Then on Sunday, “The Art of Making It” will be shown from 3-6 pm, with Edwards, producer Debi Wisch and artist Gisela McDaniel in conversation after the screening.

The documentary follows a diverse group of young artists at pivotal moments in their careers, watching as some succeed, some fail, yet all stay true to their artistic vision.

“This is basically a story about young artists in the art world and functioning in it,” Leggett said. “It watches their careers and how they maneuver in the art world. It’s both critical and very inspiring and has very diverse voices.”

Among the other young artists showcased in the documentary are Chris Watts, Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, Sebastian Errazuriz and Felipe Baeza.

Leggett believes that MoCA Westport will continue showing Films more regularly, most likely on a seasonal basis.

“I do believe this is just the beginning for us; there is so much documentary art out there, so it can really be endless once we start looking for these films,” she said. “This is a special opportunity to really hear from people behind the lens.”

Attendees will also have the chance to view the Museum’s exhibition, “From the Pen to the Knife,” featuring the watercolor works of Marian Christy, which has been extended to run through Dec. 18.

Tickets can be purchased for each screening for $20, or both for $30. For more information, visit mocawestport.org.