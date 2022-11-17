Art + Cultural and Creative Products Giving New Life to Cultural Relics

GUANGHAN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An international themed achievement exhibition of “THE BIG DRAW ‒ Ar[t]chaeology: Convergence of Art with Sanxingdui” was held at the Sanxingdui Museum on November 16, 2022.

“THE BIG DRAW, UK Arts Charity launched ‒ Ar[t]chaeology: Convergence of Art with Sanxingdui” was co-hosted by Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Deyang Municipal People’s Government, Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration, and Hong Kong Trade Development Council; co-organized by Sichuan Publicity Information Center for Culture and Tourism, Sichuan Provincial Academy of Arts, and Management Committee of Sanxingdui Museum; supported by Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archeology Research Institute and Deyang Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism. Since the event was launched in June 2022, it has attracted 33 renowned artists from 22 countries and regions and nearly 2,000 participants from over 80 schools and universities.

Yan Sashuang, Vice Director General of Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, presided over the event of the themed achievement exhibition. Dai Yunkang, Vice Director General of the Publicity Department of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee, addressed the event. Dai pointed out that Sichuan is a renowned tourist destination in China for its unique Ba-Shu culture and ancient Shu culture. This event attracted artists, art lovers and children worldwide to portray Sanxingdui in their eyes, breathing new life into cultural relics.

He Ping, vice mayor of Deyang Municipal People’s Government, said this event significantly promoted the creative inheritance of Sanxingdui culture and opened a new chapter in the innovative application of cooperation outcomes.

Jacky Chung, Director of the Chinese Mainland of Hong Kong Trade Development Council, pointed out that the event is another proof of the in-depth cooperation between Sichuan’s Museums and cultural institutions and Hong Kong-funded enterprises.

Kam Panesar, The Big Draw Brand Ambassador in China said, “The UK’s expertise in museum and galleries culture and creative tourism is world class. Together with Sichuan Provisional Bureau for Culture and Tourism is an ingrained part of the UK’s Arts & Cultural knowledge to implement people centered cultural and artistic Festivals in both the UK and China.”

Sanxingdui Culture and Tourism Development Co., Ltd. and BRDGS Partners Group signed an agreement on cultural and creative products cooperation at the site.