Art Collector won’t give up fight with DIA over Van Gogh painting

A Brazilian art collector isn’t giving up on his fight to get back a Vincent Van Gogh painting that he claims was stolen from him years ago, and then wound up in the Detroit Institute of Arts.

In US District Court on Monday, the art collector’s attorney, Aaron Phelps, filed a notice that he is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed a lawsuit against the DIA last week. The two-page notice did not offer any details of the appeal, beyond noting that an appeal was being filed in the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Phelps is representing art collector Gustavo Soter, who sued the DIA in federal court, hoping a judge would order the Detroit museum to surrender his painting. But the judge refused and dismissed the case, as the DIA argued that the painting is protected from seizure under a nearly 60-year-old federal law.

The case involves an 1888 painting known as “The Novel Reader” that was displayed in the museum as part of its “Van Gogh in America” ​​exhibition that opened in October 2022 and closed Sunday. More than 200,000 art lovers visited the show, which commemorated a century since the DIA became the first American museum to purchase a Van Gogh artwork in 1922. The unprecedented assemblage of 74 Van Gogh pieces from over 50 international sources, including Amsterdam’s official Van Gogh Museum , drew visitors from around the world.

“The Novel Reader,” lent from a private collection in São Paulo, Brazil, became the subject of international intrigue and the most talked-about piece of art in the US when Soter alleged that the piece had been stolen from him after a 2017 purchase , when he claims a third party “absconded” with the piece. Soter says he hunted for the painting for nearly six years before learning it was temporarily hanging at the DIA.

He Filed the suit demanding that the DIA return the painting to him instead of the source that lent it to the museum, but US District Judge George Caram Steeh dismissed the case last week, finding that the Immunity from Seizure Act “prohibits the court from issuing an injunction or Entering any other order that would deprive the defendant of custody or control of the painting.”

The DIA said it applied for and was granted State Department protection under the law, which its Attorneys say is critical for Museums assembling international exhibitions.

The DIA also noted that the painting has not been reported anywhere as Stolen or missing despite Soter’s claim that he purchased it for $3.7 million in 2017. He now estimates “The Novel Reader” to be worth more than $5 million.

“Because the Court cannot grant the Ultimate relief sought by the plaintiff, the lawsuit will be dismissed,” Steeh wrote in an 11-page opinion last Friday. A motion for a temporary restraining order and possession was also denied. Steeh had previously, temporarily barred the museum from moving the painting, which led to it posting a guard beside it as visitors flocked through the exhibition in its final days.

It was unclear Monday whether the painting was still in possession of the museum, which is closed until Friday, Jan. 27 to allow the staff time to rest and recover from the intense crowd demands of the exhibition.

Monday evening, the DIA released a statement saying: “The DIA team is enjoying a well-earned respite from the excitement of Van Gogh in America, an exhibition that received local and international acclaim over its four-month run. … The DIA will review with its Counsel the recent filing by (Soter’s LLC) Brokerarte Capital and has no comment at this time.”