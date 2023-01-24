Art Collector won’t give up fight with DIA over Van Gogh painting

A Brazilian art collector isn’t giving up on his fight to get back a Vincent Van Gogh painting that he claims was stolen from him years ago, and then wound up in the Detroit Institute of Arts.

In US District Court on Monday, the art collector’s attorney, Aaron Phelps, filed a notice that he is appealing a judge’s order that dismissed a lawsuit against the DIA last week. The two-page notice did not offer any details of the appeal, beyond noting that an appeal was being filed in the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Phelps is representing art collector Gustavo Soter, who sued the DIA in federal court, hoping a judge would order the Detroit museum to surrender his painting. But the judge refused and dismissed the case, as the DIA argued that the painting is protected from seizure under a nearly 60-year-old federal law.

The case involves an 1888 painting known as “The Novel Reader” that was displayed in the museum as part of its “Van Gogh in America” ​​exhibition that opened in October 2022 and closed Sunday. More than 200,000 art lovers visited the show, which commemorated a century since the DIA became the first American museum to purchase a Van Gogh artwork in 1922. The unprecedented assemblage of 74 Van Gogh pieces from over 50 international sources, including Amsterdam’s official Van Gogh Museum , drew visitors from around the world.

