Art Center of the Bluegrass to start new youth arts council – The Advocate-Messenger

The Art Center of the Bluegrass is starting a new initiative to partner with and empower local youth in leadership opportunities focusing on arts advocacy and engagement.

The partnership will include a youth advisory council of 20 middle school, high school and college studentss, selected through an application process. Students will meet monthly and bring a diverse perspective to the Art Center while creating leadership opportunities for our youth members. In partnership with the Art Center, the council will engage with programming, communication and outreach.

A strong candidate is interested in the arts, a creative thinker, comfortable talking to people, good working in a group, able to articulate ideas, happy doing work, and is accepting of all people. Students do not need to be artists to be a good fit for this work. Student members on the council should be active members; there will be opportunities for additional work and engagement outside of the monthly meetings.

Some examples of the activities the council members will be involved in include volunteering at Art Center events, social media takeover for a day, helping create posters for special events, learning alongside regional leaders, field trips, providing ideas and feedback to the Art Center and serving as an Ambassador for the Art Center. Members will also guide the activities for which they are interested.

Candidates will be selected through an application process which will be open Sept. 30-Nov. 11. Applications will be available on the Art Center website and will consist of short essay questions about the applicant’s interest in the Art Center of the Bluegrass and the Youth Advisory Council. A teacher recommendation letter is required. Following application, candidates will attend a short interview.

For more information, visit the Art Center of the Bluegrass website at artcenterky.org/youth-advisory-council.