Art Center of the Bluegrass to host exhibition – Kentucky Teacher

Connecting through art: Art Center of the Bluegrass to host exhibition

The Art Center of the Bluegrass will begin showcasing the creativity of artists with disabilities from across Kentucky and the United States.

The exhibition will feature art from five nationally-recognized artists with a theme of forging connections through art, artwork by artists with Disabilities and artwork by students with Disabilities curated from connections with local special education teachers in the Boyle County area.

The exhibition will be open from Jan. 13 – March 23. To learn more, visit the Art Center of the Bluegrass webpage.