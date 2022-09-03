Art call for football theme at Centennial Plaza, mural at HOF Village

CANTON − Concepts and plans are being accepted for separate art projects at Centennial Plaza and the Hall of Fame Village.

Centennial Plaza’s artwork will be football-themed on the exterior of a cooler at Jerzee’s Café. Meanwhile, Visit Canton is seeking proposals for mural wall art that will be broader in content and representative of Stark County at its new welcome center opening at the Village’s Fan Engagement Zone.

At the plaza in downtown Canton, the city is commissioning a professional artist or design team for the project, which is being done in collaboration with ArtsinStark and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The application deadline is 4 pm Sept. 12.

Up to $20,000 is being budgeted for the art wrap at Jerzee’s, according to the city of Canton. The project is open to artists who live in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Visit Canton is taking submissions for the mural project at the Hall of Fame Village with a budget of up to $10,000. Expected to open next year, the visitor information center will not replace Visit Canton’s downtown Canton location.

Sept. 23 is the deadline for artist submissions to Visit Canton.

‘The perfect canvas for a piece of public art.’

After applications are submitted for the Centennial Plaza art project, the Planning Department will select Finalists to be Interviewed by a panel.

The panel will include the city’s planning director, neighborhood planner, the president and CEO of ArtsinStark, the operator of Jerzee’s Café and the executive director of the Downtown Canton Special Improvement District.

One artist or artist and design team will be chosen.

For more information or to apply, go to: https://tinyurl.com/4vycwwap.

“The development of Centennial Plaza has provided an active public space that has strengthened the downtown core and enhanced the surrounding neighborhoods,” the city’s Department of Planning and Zoning posted on Facebook.

The cooler is attached to the rear of Jerzee’s Café at 330 Court Ave. NW.

The addition of a large cooler has “resulted in the perfect Canvas for a piece of public art that reflects the city of Canton’s historic relationship to professional football and the formation of the National Football League,” the art solicit says.

