Art Beat visits Divulgences at CoCreative Center New Bedford

“Divulgences,” the current exhibition at the CoCreative Center in downtown New Bedford, features 37 works of varying media by artist Brooke Mullins Doherty. A divulgence is the act of making something known, and Doherty’s vibrant prints, drawings and paintings certainly feel like a revelation.

The primary theme throughout the assembled work is trees, Mostly barren of leaves, with limbs shooting into the atmosphere and becoming entangled with each other. In an artist’s statement, Doherty says of her subject: “…their graceful lines bridge earth and sky, and at a shrunken scale, they resemble dendritic nerve cells in our brains and bronchioles in the lungs, tiny ‘trees’ inside our bodies .”

Before Doherty received a Master of Fine Arts degree in sculpture from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth in 2008, she was a double major at the University of Oklahoma, earning bachelor’s degrees in both studio arts and philosophy.

While her Talent as a visual artist is clearly evident to even a casual viewer, it is her grounding in philosophy, defined in simple terms as the study of the fundamental nature of knowledge, reality and existence, that resonates throughout the work as it truly encompasses “big ideas.”

To return to her artist’s statement, in which she acknowledges that she recently became aware that trees communicate with others through a “wood wide web” of sorts, Doherty notes that her art explores “connections and communications between and within individuals. Landscapes become mindscapes. The divulgences of trees become linked with…how we connect to our Ecosystem and our universe.”

Trees, of course, are ripe with powerful religious and mythological symbolism, perhaps none more so than Yggdrasil, the World Ash of Norse mythology. It was believed that it was central to the existence of the universe, with branches extending into the Heavens and roots plunging into the earth, deep into springs and wells. It was the source of all knowledge, reaching into the Nine Realms of the Norse cosmos.

Doherty’s trees are not quite that, but they reverberate with mystery and power. They are something not only rooted in science and direct observation but are also linked with the preternatural, the world of fairy tales and magical realism and wood nymphs and Gaia and Cronus.

Under the umbrella of the Divulgences title, Doherty’s work is broken into overlapping subdivisions including Congruity (harmony), Dispersion (distribution over a wide area), Permeation (infusing something with a substance) and Reciprocity (the exchange of things for mutual benefit). All of those are certainly attributes of trees.

Is there anything more vitally reciprocal on the planet than the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the tree world and the animal kingdom (which includes humans)?

A work of enamel on monoprint, Doherty’s “Glorious Congruity” is vibrant with intense color. The background is lush with indigo, the often overlooked sixth color of the rainbow, the I of ROYGBIV. The shapes dancing across the surface include twisting branches of pale blue, pithy mustard yellow sponge-like forms, droplets of white and a ribbon of black.

“Iconic Divulgence 1,” a small painted collage, shimmers with metallic gold over a nova of maroon, burgundy, pink and chocolate brown. Barren black tree limbs and trunks project into the sky and somehow down from it. It is entirely divorced from everyday reality and yet it seems perfectly true.

And in truth, there is beauty.

“Divulgences” is on display at the CoCreative Center, 137 Union St., New Bedford through October 20.