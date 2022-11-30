Art Basel Miami Beach 2022’s Best Booths – ARTnews.com

The beginning of Art Basel Miami Beach each winter heralds the end to the year’s demanding art fair calendar. It always makes for a busy finale, and this time around, the fair, which opened to VIPs on Tuesday, was even more intense than usual, now that it had returned to its pre-pandemic size, both in terms of exhibitors and visitors.

Art Basel Miami Beach’s opening was thrumming with people, and a number of sales were reported by galleries over the course of the day. Although last year’s fair was marked by a multitude of NFT-related projects, digital art initiatives like these were noticeably absent at this fair. (Other NFT-related launches are still happening elsewhere in Miami and Miami Beach this week, and invites for them have been piling up in People’s inboxes.)

As with any fair, particularly one run by Art Basel, blue-chip Trophy pieces abounded as did small clusters of works associated with the Arte Povera and Op art movements. This edition is of particular note, as the fair is celebrating its 20th anniversary in South Florida, and Dealers seemed to toast the occasion by bringing out heavyweight works.

Below, a look at the best on offer at the 2022 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach, which runs until December 3.